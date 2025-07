Kultowy różowy Cadillac Mary Kay teraz jako elektryk w całkowicie nowej odsłonie OPTIQ

“For decades, the Mary Kay pink Cadillac has symbolized accomplishment, aspiration, and the power of recognition,” said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay. “With the introduction of the all-electric OPTIQ, we’re honoring that iconic legacy while driving into a transformative future—one grounded in our commitment to sustainability and dedication to inspiring and celebrating the achievements of our independent sales force for generations to come.” (Photo Courtesy: Mary Kay Inc.)