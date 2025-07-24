euroAtlantic Airways Grows With Its First A330-200 Aircraft

LISBON, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--euroAtlantic Airways (“EAA”), is pleased to announce the addition of the CS-TGD, its first Airbus A330-200, to its fleet, marking a significant milestone in the Company's expansion and commitment to providing exceptional services to its clients.

The A330-200, which is leased from AELF, is the sixth widebody aircraft in EAA’s fleet, and the Company’s first ever Airbus aircraft in its >30-year history. Powered by General Electric CF6-80E engines, the aircraft delivers reliable performance and fuel efficiency while supporting a maximum takeoff weight of 233,000 kg, ensuring optimal payload capacity for long-haul operations. Today, it is configured with 12 Business Class seats and 283 Economy Class seats, accommodating 295 passengers in total.

EAA is currently operating for LOT Polish Airlines on its daily New York to Warsaw route and for Azul on Lisbon to Campinas, Porto to Recife, and Madrid. The leading ACMI business also provides services for government entities, including the United Nations.

Stewart Higginson, CEO and Chairman of euroAtlantic Airways, commented: "We are excited to welcome the A330-200 to our fleet. The addition represents the next stage in EAA's journey towards enhancing its operational capabilities and market presence. Recognised for its operational efficiency and superior passenger experience, this aircraft represents a significant milestone for euroAtlantic, marking our transition to a dual Boeing and Airbus operator. It further expands our long-haul product offering for the charter and ACMI market segments. We are grateful to AELF for their support and collaboration and look forward to partnering with leading airlines to provide best in class customer experience."

Joe Cirillo, Chief Commercial Officer of AELF, added: “We are proud to partner with EAA on the lease of this A330-200 and support their ambitious fleet development. We specialise in providing tailored, flexible leasing solutions to dynamic operators like EAA, who are expanding their footprint in key global markets. We look forward to supporting EAA as they continue to grow and innovate in the ACMI and charter sectors."

About euroAtlantic Airways

euroAtlantic Airways is a Portuguese airline specializing in ACMI and charter solutions, operating a diverse fleet of aircraft. Headquartered in Carnaxide and based at Lisbon Airport, it offers wet-lease, charter services, and Ad-Hoc flights across the globe, and has served 727 Airports in 167 countries in 32 years of operations. With over three decades of expertise in the aviation industry, EAA has established itself as a global leader in providing ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) and Charter solutions. Over the years, the Company has earned a reputation for delivering tailored services that meet the unique needs of its clients, with a continued focus on safety, efficiency, and innovation. Since 2024, euroAtlantic Airways is majority owned by Njord Partners.

About AELF

Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. (“AELF”) is an experienced commercial aircraft lessor. Based in Chicago, AELF offers customized and flexible financing solutions to airlines and commercial aircraft operators worldwide. AELF has been in operation for a decade and is continually expanding its commercial aircraft and engine portfolio. Learn more at www.aelfinc.com.

