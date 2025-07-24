Files.com Acquires ExpanDrive, Launches Free Version to Expand Multi-Cloud Access

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Files.com, the leading platform for secure and automated file transfer, today announced its acquisition of ExpanDrive, a desktop application for accessing cloud and remote storage as local drives. As part of the acquisition, ExpanDrive is now free for personal use under a new freemium pricing model.

Bringing Remote Storage to the Desktop

ExpanDrive enables users to mount cloud platforms and remote servers – including SFTP, Amazon S3, Google Drive, and Dropbox – directly into their native file explorers on macOS, Windows, and Linux, without syncing or separate transfers.

“ExpanDrive offers a beautifully simple way to access remote storage right from your desktop,” said Kevin Bombino, CEO of Files.com. “We’re thrilled to make it free for personal use, helping more people experience frictionless file access.”

Freemium Model Now Live

ExpanDrive is now:

Free for individuals and small teams (under 10 users annually)

for individuals and small teams (under 10 users annually) Paid for larger teams and enterprises, unlocking features like the Web Console, Server Edition, and premium support

Strengthening the Files.com Ecosystem

ExpanDrive’s technology and user experience will help shape future innovations across the Files.com platform – reinforcing its mission to unify secure file access, automation, and management at any scale.

About ExpanDrive

Founded in 2004, ExpanDrive allows users to mount cloud and remote storage as local drives across operating systems, simplifying access to services like SFTP, S3, Google Drive, Dropbox, and more.

About Files.com

Files.com is the secure file platform for automation, compliance, and scale, trusted by over 4,000 organizations. It enables teams to manage, transfer, and integrate files across systems with enterprise-grade security, direct cloud integrations, and powerful automation.