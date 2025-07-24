PSQ Payments Partners with Atrius Development Group to Provide Payment Services After Sudden Cancellation From Former Vendor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) ("PublicSquare" or the "Company") today announced its new partnership with Atrius Development Group, a leading innovator in precision firearm components, after the sudden cancellation of Atrius’s payment services by a major vendor. PSQ Payments collaborated closely with the Atrius team to onboard their business, restore checkout functionality, and ensure uninterrupted access to their high-quality firearms components for their eager customers.

“This partnership with Atrius is a reminder that for PSQ Payments, our financial technology efforts are about much more than just processing payments; it’s about standing up for American businesses that are being unfairly targeted,” said Michael Seifert, Chairman and CEO of PublicSquare. “Atrius builds high-performance components for firearm owners protected by the Second Amendment, and we are proud to ensure they receive the respect and service they deserve. PSQ Payments continues to expand its reach across industries affected by financial censorship, with highly competitive rates, live US-based support, and mission-aligned services to freedom-loving businesses nationwide.”

Atrius is known for its flagship Forced Reset Selector for the AR-15 platform. However, the company faced unexpected disruptions to its business when its previous payment processor terminated their relationship without warning, citing ideological objections rather than compliance issues or operational concerns. This left the Atrius and its customers in a sudden bind, unable to complete legitimate transactions for legal products.

Atrius resumed full online checkout capabilities within days of the transition. The partnership highlights the shared mission of both companies: defending free enterprise, supporting pro-liberty businesses, and providing alternatives to financial institutions that prioritize politics over principles.

“At a time when we were facing real adversity and being overlooked or mistreated by the very partners we once trusted, PSQ Payments stepped in, not just as a financial partner, but as a believer in our mission,” stated Ryan Spadafore, Founder & CEO of Atrius. “As an American-made company built by everyday Americans and veterans alike, our foundation is rooted in advancing the 2A rights of all Americans. The PSQ Payments team understood that, and their support gave us the breathing room to regroup, rebuild, and stay aligned with our purpose. Our singular focus has always been impact, and this partnership was a turning point for Atrius Development Group. Together we win.”

About Atrius Development Group

Atrius Development Group is a manufacturer of firearms accessories, specializing in innovative parts for the AR-15 platform. Its flagship product, the Atrius Forced Reset Selector, is a 3-position forced-reset fire selector that allows users to switch between SAFE, SEMI, and SUPER SEMI, a high-speed, forced-reset, semi-auto mode. Designed for drop-in compatibility with standard AR-15 fire control groups, the Atrius Forced Reset Selector provides a reliable and durable upgrade favored by tactical shooters and firearm enthusiasts. All Atrius products are proudly made in the USA by firearms enthusiasts, showcasing American craftsmanship and a passion for the 2nd Amendment. For more information, visit atrius.dev.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is a marketplace and payments ecosystem that values life, family, and liberty. PublicSquare operates under three segments: Financial Technology, Marketplace and Brands. PublicSquare’s Financial Technology segment includes Credova, a consumer financing and payments company. The primary mission of the Marketplace segment is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers’ needs and provide high-quality, wholly owned financial products and brands. PublicSquare’s Brands segment comprises EveryLife, a premium D2C life-affirming baby products company. The PublicSquare Marketplace is free to join for both consumers and business owners. Download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSquare.com to learn more.