Generational Group Advises Unico Supply, Inc. on its Partnership with BizGro Partners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the strategic partnership of Unico Supply, Inc. and BizGro Partners. The acquisition closed March 24, 2025.

Located in Houston, Texas, Unico Supply, Inc. is a premier provider of high-quality building materials, specializing in windows, doors, moldings, stair parts, natural stone, and hardware. Established in 2007, the company operates from a 50,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse, serving both new construction and remodeling projects. Unico Supply is dedicated to exceptional customer service, offering fast, friendly, and knowledgeable support throughout every stage of a project—from design and specification to ordering. With a strong focus on quality and value, Unico delivers top-tier materials at competitive prices to ensure clients receive the best return on their investment.

Based in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, BizGro Partners is a private investment management firm specializing in acquiring and operating small to mid-sized B2B companies across sectors such as business services, wholesale distribution, manufacturing, and construction. With a portfolio of 34 companies across multiple U.S. states and a combined revenue exceeding $400 million, BizGro Partners focuses on creating productive partnerships to drive growth and generate sustainable wealth for all stakeholders.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Central Region – Michael Goss, and his team led by Managing Director, M&A, Julio Dominguez. successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director of Private Client Group, Eric Matuszak established the initial relationship with Unico Supply, Inc.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “At Generational Group, we are proud to facilitate such impactful transactions.”

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a leading, award winning full-service M&A advisory firm. Generational has over 300 professionals across 16 offices in North America. The firm empowers business owners to unlock the full value of their companies through a comprehensive suite of services—including strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A advisory, digital solutions, and wealth management.

Celebrating its 20th year, Generational has successfully closed over 1,700 transactions and has ranked #1 or #2 in all LSEG league tables for deals valued between $25 million and $1 billion in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The firm was named 2024 USA Investment Banking Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network and recognized as Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor in both 2024 and 2022.