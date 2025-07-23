North Memorial Health selects Brazos Safety Systems for Flight Data Monitoring Analytics

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brazos Safety Systems (“Brazos”), a global leader in Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) flight safety solutions for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, has been selected by North Memorial Health to monitor its fleet of air medical transportation helicopters.

With Brazos Safety’s FDM program, North Memorial Health will gain post-flight analytics to help spot patterns, reduce risk, and strengthen safety across their operations. This proactive approach supports North Memorial Health’s continued commitment to safe and reliable air medical transport.

Tate Poynor, Director, Aviation Operations for North Memorial Health stated, “Through our collaboration with Brazos Safety Systems, we hope to continue setting the standard for safety and quality among helicopter air ambulance operators. Air Care is now able to improve standardization and training in flight operations while maintaining a Just Culture through trend analysis. All of the data is collected and presented in a useable way by a highly skilled professional from Brazos Safety. I am very pleased with our implementation into our Quality Management System.”

“North Memorial Health’s commitment to safety and operational excellence made them a natural partner for us,” said Tom Nied, VP of Sales & Marketing at Brazos Safety Systems. “We look forward to working alongside their team and providing tools that turn flight data into confident, informed decisions.”

Led by the region’s leading Level l trauma center, North Memorial Health Air Care takes its high performing, highly trained staff to the sky to respond to emergencies and provide swift transport to an appropriate medical facility. North Memorial Health Air Care serves patients in a five-state area and flies more than 2,600 patient flights annually. The North Air Care program has been in operation for more than 40 years and currently operates a total of seven Leonardo A109s and two H135’s.

About North Memorial

North Memorial Health delivers unmatched patient experience and empowers its patients to achieve their best health. With specialty and primary care clinics, urgent and emergency care offerings, medical transportation services and two hospitals in Maple Grove and Robbinsdale, North Memorial Health provides access to high-quality, low-cost care in the Twin Cities, across the broader state of Minnesota and surrounding states. The North Memorial Health system includes 900+ doctors and 6,000+ team members who are dedicated to delivering a more connected experience for our patients.

For more information, visit https://northmemorial.com/.

About Brazos Safety Systems

Founded in 2015 and based in Ft. Worth, Texas, Brazos Safety Systems is a global leader of Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) and Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) services for helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft operators. Brazos serves many global fleet operators across a range of aviation service segments including emergency medical service, corporate VIP, law enforcement, airlift, and offshore operations.

Learn more at https://www.brazossafety.com/.