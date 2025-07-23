Infleqtion to Accelerate Next-Generation Quantum Computing in Illinois

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infleqtion, a global leader in quantum information technologies, today announced it will build the first utility-scale, neutral atom quantum computer in Illinois. In collaboration with the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP) and the National Quantum Algorithms Center (NQAC), the initiative represents an expected $50M public-private partnership over the next four years and will culminate in one of the most advanced quantum platforms in the world. Featuring the next-generation of Infleqtion’s Sqale quantum computer, the system will target 100 logical qubits and leverage thousands of neutral atom qubits designed to unlock the era of utility-scale quantum computing.

The project represents a major leap forward in Illinois’ commitment to quantum leadership and national competitiveness, generating new opportunities for capital investment, catalyzing job creation, research acceleration, and public-private partnerships that center Illinois in the global quantum ecosystem.

“Just a few short years ago, we laid out a vision for making Illinois a global capital for quantum computing. We have worked with partners from across government, business, research institutions, National Laboratories, and academia to build an ecosystem that would attract the most important players in quantum development,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m excited to announce that Infleqtion will be building their utility-scale, neutral atom quantum computer right here in Chicago, as a tenant of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park, doubling down on their commitment to growth and innovation in our state, and creating good jobs and economic opportunity for all.”

Chicago Roots, Global Impact

Infleqtion has deep and growing ties to the Illinois quantum ecosystem, including a strong R&D and engineering presence in downtown Chicago. This new initiative will support strategic government-funded programs such as ARPA-E, the U.S. Army, private foundations like Wellcome Leap, and other commercial partners.

In support of the project, Infleqtion plans to significantly expand its workforce in Illinois, including roles across engineering, commercialization, research, and more. As part of the agreement, Illinois will become Infleqtion’s headquarters for quantum computing initiatives, creating a unified quantum research, development, and workforce pipeline that leverages the state’s national labs, universities, and industry partners.

“Building a utility-scale quantum computer in Illinois is a pivotal step in turning decades of foundational research into transformative real-world impact,” said Fred Chong, Seymour Goodman Professor of Computer Science, University of Chicago. “Chicago has long been a cornerstone of quantum innovation, and this project exemplifies how academic, government, and industry collaboration can accelerate progress. Neutral atom systems offer a uniquely promising path to scalability, and Infleqtion’s leadership in this space will help push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

“Infleqtion is a tremendous partner to Chicago, Illinois, and the broader quantum community, and we are honored to deepen our collaboration,” said Brad Henderson, CEO of P33. “This underscores the region’s growing role as a global quantum leader and reinforces the importance of public-private partnerships in driving innovation, talent development, and economic growth. Infleqtion is helping build a future where the Midwest is synonymous with quantum leadership.”

Neutral Atoms: The Foundation of Utility-Scale Quantum Computing

Infleqtion holds the commercial records for qubit count with its demonstration of a 1600 atom array and for neutral atom fidelity with its 99.73% user-facing two-qubit fidelity. Unlike solid-state or superconducting approaches, Infleqtion’s Sqale platform manipulates individual neutral atoms, the most naturally uniform and scalable qubits available. With laser-controlled architectures and dynamic reconfigurability, neutral atom systems can be easily scaled and reshaped, giving them a level of flexibility that other quantum technologies can’t match.

The installed Sqale quantum computer will enable cutting-edge AI applications through the Contextual Machine Learning (CML) algorithm debuted by Infleqtion at NVIDIA’s GTC conference earlier this year. Sqale will integrate Infleqtion’s Superstaq compiler, advanced optical control technologies, and quantum error correction protocols to support utility-scale workloads, with potential applications in materials science, AI, drug discovery, and national security.

“As quantum moves to commercial deployment, capital and capability must align,” said Matthew Kinsella, CEO of Infleqtion. “Illinois is making the right investments to support long-term leadership, and we’re proud to expand our quantum computing leadership here as we build toward utility-scale and application-scale performance.”

Illinois continues to establish itself as a global leader in quantum technology, introducing new quantum-focused tax incentives as part of a broader business development package. DCEO’s MICRO program provides incentives for companies that manufacture microchips, semiconductors, quantum computers, and associated component parts, as well as those engaged in research and development. Under the MICRO agreement, Infleqtion has committed to invest $14 million and create dozens of full-time jobs. The value of Infleqtion's expected tax credit from the State of Illinois exceeds $5 million. Infleqtion's investments and salaries in Illinois, along with incentives from Illinois, are expected to reach a total value of approximately $50 million. A link to the full MICRO agreement is available on the DCEO website at https://dceo.illinois.gov/.

By focusing on utility-scale and neutral atom scalability, Infleqtion’s new platform will complement these initiatives, establishing Illinois as home to the most diverse and forward-looking quantum infrastructure in the country.

For more information about Infleqtion including its quantum computing initiatives, visit https://infleqtion.com/quantum-computing.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion is a world-leading quantum technology company pioneering transformative solutions that enhance precision and performance across multiple essential industries. With more than 18 years of experience commercializing quantum technology with neutral atoms, Infleqtion specializes in atomic clocks, quantum software, quantum RF, and neutral-atom quantum computing. We deliver state-of-the-art solutions for positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT), compute, precision timekeeping, and optimization. Our unparalleled expertise makes us the preferred partner for global customers seeking advanced quantum solutions for defense, enterprise, and compute applications. For more information, please visit us at www.infleqtion.com.