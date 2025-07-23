Equity Data Science Launches Fusion: Generative AI Initiative for Institutional Investors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity Data Science (EDS), a leader in Investment Process Management (IPM), today announced Fusion, a generative AI initiative designed to transform institutional investment workflows. Launching in partnership with LinqAlpha, Fusion leverages next generation AI models to enable seamless analysis of key investment data—including filings, earnings transcripts, news, and analyst notes—through intuitive natural language queries.

Fusion boosts productivity and deepens insights by synthesizing structured and unstructured data. EDS has also embedded AI into Nexus, launched earlier this year, enabling smarter risk analysis, portfolio optimization, and performance attribution. Fusion represents the next chapter in EDS’s innovation, applying AI throughout the investment lifecycle.

“We’re thrilled to partner with LinqAlpha to launch Fusion, a major leap forward in empowering institutional investors with generative AI,” said Sandeep Varma, CEO & Co-Founder of EDS. “Our flexible architecture supports seamless integration with any software partner, reinforcing our commitment to customized, cutting-edge solutions.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with EDS on Fusion,” said Hojun Choi, CEO of LinqAlpha. “By combining LinqAlpha’s multi-agent AI stack with EDS’s process-management DNA, we’re giving investment teams a true AI copilot—boosting idea velocity while delivering audit-ready answers institutional investors demand.”

Key Fusion features include:

Integration of data sources including filings, transcripts, news, internal notes, price targets, estimates, and meeting notes

Natural language queries for actionable insights

Automated tagging and classification

Knowledge graphs for contextual analysis

Fusion puts EDS at the forefront of AI-driven investment innovation, enabling faster, smarter workflows.

About EDS

EDS is a leading provider of Investment Process Management (IPM) solutions, empowering the world’s top hedge funds and asset managers to drive superior outcomes through tailored workflows and comprehensive analytics. EDS uniquely integrates proprietary and third-party data within a configurable platform comprising the RMS Suite and the Risk Suite. EDS supports the complete investment lifecycle—delivered seamlessly and configured precisely to each investment team's vision.

About LinqAlpha

LinqAlpha was founded in 2022 to revolutionize discretionary investing through AI. Built by a team of experts in agentic AI, finance, and retrieval-based search, the company developed the first multi-agent system purpose-built for hedge funds and asset managers. LinqAlpha has been featured in TechCrunch and Forbes after surpassing OpenAI, Google, and NVIDIA in text retrieval accuracy. Today, over 170 global investment managers and banks rely on LinqAlpha to accelerate research and drive better investment decisions.