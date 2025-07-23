Corridor Platforms and Oliver Wyman Launch Responsible AI Sandbox with Google Cloud

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following the successful launch of GenGuardX, its flagship GenAI governance platform, Corridor Platforms, in partnership with Oliver Wyman and Google Cloud, is launching a Responsible AI Sandbox designed to help enterprises turn GenAI experiments into scalable, high-impact deployments. This new initiative builds on their collaboration through the earlier Project GGX, which laid the groundwork for advancing responsible GenAI adoption. The Sandbox offers expert guidance, risk governance frameworks, and real-world readiness for organizations aiming to adopt GenAI responsibly and at scale.

Regulatory sandboxes are already being established across the EU and Asia to help companies manage the unique risks of GenAI and prepare for regulatory review. The GenGuardX Responsible AI Sandbox draws inspiration from the success of these initiatives and is an industry-led effort to accelerate the safe and responsible deployment of high-impact GenAI use cases. By simulating enterprise GenAI applications in a controlled, interactive environment, the Sandbox empowers participants to move beyond experimentation and toward safe, scalable GenAI adoption, with the tools and frameworks to meet evolving regulatory and stakeholder expectations.

The Sandbox will be hosted on Google Cloud’s secure, trusted infrastructure. Financial institutions will have access to Google Cloud’s full AI stack including its AI platform Vertex AI which is integrated with a range of large language models including Gemini. Participants will also have the choice to integrate with their own tools and LLMs.

The first iteration of the Sandbox will focus on a customer-facing Conversational AI use case and will cater to U.S. financial institutions, leveraging Google Cloud’s AI infrastructure to support scalable, real-world testing and deployment.

The Responsible AI Sandbox will include:

End-to-end GenAI pipeline: Access a fully operational GenAI pipeline for Conversational AI, featuring modular components such as large language models, prompts, retrieval systems, and guardrails

Interactive risk labs: Run live simulations and hands-on exercises to identify and mitigate risks across the full AI pipeline. Upload your own data, models and tools to perform tests

Configurable risk modeling: Evaluate risk-return tradeoffs by modifying and testing various configurations in a structured environment

Expert-led guidance: Receive strategy support from governance and AI risk specialists at Corridor Platforms and Oliver Wyman

Receive strategy support from governance and AI risk specialists at Corridor Platforms and Oliver Wyman External agent risk assessment: For institutions exploring the use of external pre-built agents, a dedicated section will outline required testing protocols and risk management measures to enable confident deployment of black box solutions.

“Last year, we launched Quotient, AI by Oliver Wyman to help clients navigate AI in a way that is both bold and responsible. Our partnership with Corridor Platforms and Google demonstrates our continued commitment to bridge the gap between AI adoption and real-world execution,” said Michael Zeltkevic, Managing Partner and Global Head of Capabilities at Oliver Wyman. “The Sandbox is a safe and practical way to learn how to measure and manage risks from GenAI - so that organizations can build the confidence to use this powerful technology at scale.”

“The Responsible AI Sandbox represents a critical next step in our mission to make GenAI enterprise-ready,” said Manish Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Corridor Platforms. “Together with Oliver Wyman and Google Cloud, we’re giving organizations a proactive, structured environment to scale GenAI solutions with confidence — one that aligns with governance best practices and anticipates future regulatory demands.”

Toby Brown, Global Head of Financial Services at Google Cloud, said, “This industry-leading initiative with Oliver Wyman and Corridor Platforms is a testament to what’s possible when cutting-edge technology meets deep industry expertise. By combining Google Cloud’s secure AI technology with Oliver Wyman’s and Corridor Platform's deep risk and governance expertise, we hope to help financial institutions unlock value from AI deployments safely and at scale.”

With the Sandbox going live in August, the GenGuardX Responsible AI initiative is now open to applications from financial institutions that want to participate. FinTechs providing governance and testing capabilities will also have the opportunity to integrate with the Sandbox in the near future.

To learn more and register for the GenGuardX Responsible AI Sandbox, please visit https://www.corridorplatforms.com/genguardxsandbox

About Corridor Platforms

Corridor Platforms is a leading provider of proprietary decision workflow governance and automation software for AI and GenAI. The company’s decisioning platform was created by a team of highly seasoned banking professionals with experience leveraging the most advanced analytics, big data and AI capabilities for decisioning in regulated industries. Corridor Platforms Inc. is majority owned by its founders, with additional investment from EXL Services and Oliver Wyman. For more information visit www.corridorplatforms.com.

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman, a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), is a management consulting firm combining deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise to help clients optimize their business, improve operations and accelerate performance. Marsh McLennan is a global leader in risk, strategy and people, advising clients in 130 countries across four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. With annual revenue of over $24 billion and more than 90,000 colleagues, Marsh McLennan helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, follow us on LinkedIn and X.