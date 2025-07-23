Sustainserv and Palau Announce Technology Partnership to Leverage Innovative AI Platform to Advance Sustainability Reporting

BOSTON & ZURICH & FRANKFURT, Germany & ANTWERP, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sustainserv, a global management consulting firm that helps clients integrate sustainability strategies into their business operations, and Palau, an AI-powered ESG reporting company, today announced a partnership to advance sustainability strategy and reporting through artificial intelligence (AI). The strategic partnership marks a significant step in Sustainserv's ongoing investment in technological innovation and reinforces the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of sustainability services in a rapidly evolving digital and regulatory landscape.

AI represents the future of corporate sustainability strategy, data & reporting efforts. The Palau partnership is a major step in Sustainserv’s investment in increasing the quality of ESG reporting in today’s rapidly shifting regulatory landscape. Share

"AI represents the future of corporate sustainability strategy, data, and reporting efforts,” said Matthew Gardner, Managing Partner of Sustainserv. “The Palau team sits at the forefront of this rapidly evolving field, and we are proud to launch this partnership that will allow us to increase the efficiency and quality of our clients ESG disclosure and reporting processes.”

Palau's AI platform enables sustainability professionals to collect information, review, draft, and analyze disclosures at scale. The company’s tools are designed to support in-depth sustainability data management and reporting, streamline workflows and processes, and improve both the quality and consistency across different frameworks.

“Our partnership with Sustainserv spotlights innovation in the AI sector to advance sustainability goals,” said Jerome Cloetens, CEO of Palau. “We look forward to seeing how our secure, domain-specific, and knowledge-driven AI reporting tools bolster Sustainserv’s leading work in the ESG sector.”

Sustainserv's team will work closely with Palau on fast-tracking and increasing the quality of reporting by automating tasks such as extracting information from documents, analyzing gaps in different frameworks, and drafting disclosures and outputs. In the dynamic sustainability sector, staying ahead requires recognizing innovation and actively working to continuously maximize quality and efficiency. This partnership will support both Sustainserv and Palau in their commitment to continuous improvement and building a strong future-facing sustainability technology ecosystem.

About Sustainserv

Sustainserv is a global management consulting firm helping companies integrate sustainability considerations into long-term strategies, everyday operations, and communications. Sustainserv holistically approaches sustainability practices, generating value for companies, the environment, and society, working towards a world in which sustainable performance is the norm. Our approach aims to inspire meaningful change in the world every day. To learn more, visit https://sustainserv.com/en/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Palau

Palau is an AI-powered platform for sustainability teams to manage reporting, run materiality assessments, and generate high-quality disclosures across frameworks like CSRD, ISSB, and GRI. Built in collaboration with experts such as the Sustainserv team and backed by an active community, Palau helps companies turn complexity into clarity.