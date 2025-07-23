Oklo and Liberty Energy Launch Next-Generation Integrated Power Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) (“Oklo”), an advanced nuclear technology company, and Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) (“Liberty”), a leader in innovative energy services and technologies, launched a strategic alliance to accelerate integrated power solutions for large-scale, high-demand customers, including data centers, industrial facilities, and utility-scale sites.

Together, the companies will offer an integrated deployment strategy that meets immediate power demand with natural gas generation and variable load management solutions, while providing a clear path toward zero-carbon baseload power with Oklo’s advanced nuclear powerhouses.

Liberty’s Forte℠ natural gas power generation and load management solution will provide initial reliable primary power and flexible energy services, along with future grid management services focused on optimization and resiliency. As Oklo’s Aurora powerhouses come online, they will be integrated to provide clean, continuous baseload energy, complementing Liberty’s natural gas power.

This alliance will deliver a comprehensive, turnkey managed power solution to the companies’ customers, providing immediate, uninterrupted power while supporting a path to integrating next-generation energy infrastructure.

“Our strategic alliance with Oklo advances a power strategy aimed at accelerating deployment for sophisticated, large load customers. This innovative approach redefines how today’s most energy-intensive industries can scale efficiently with cost-effective, next-generation power solutions, combining rapid deployment, intelligent load management, and integrated grid management,” said Ron Gusek, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. “We are excited to offer developers unmatched speed to market, price stability, and a future-ready energy platform.”

Liberty Energy was an early investor in Oklo, committing $10 million in 2023. After evaluating companies and technologies across the advanced nuclear space, Liberty identified Oklo’s innovative business model, small and scalable design, and differentiated technology as an important strategic solution to meet the growing power demands of large-scale energy users.

“This collaboration gives large-scale power users a turnkey alternative that integrates generation, backup, grid interaction, and optimization, all through a single provider,” said Jacob DeWitte, Co-Founder and CEO of Oklo. “We’re delivering a next-generation approach to energy that gives customers the ability to scale power with confidence and offers a clear path to zero-carbon energy.”

About Oklo Inc.

Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale, establishing a domestic supply chain for critical radioisotopes, and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert nuclear waste into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and national laboratories.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express Oklo’s opinions, expectations, objectives, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, assumptions, forecasts or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the benefits of the DOE’s Voucher Program, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the markets in which Oklo operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties.

As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the actual results or performance of Oklo may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important risk factors could affect Oklo’s future results and cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: risks related to the deployment of Oklo’s powerhouses; the risk that Oklo is pursuing an emerging market, with no commercial project operating, regulatory uncertainties; the potential need for financing to construct plants, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the effects of competition; the risk that the DOE’s Voucher Program fails to produce the expected benefits; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the outcome of any government and regulatory proceedings and investigations and inquiries.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties of the other documents filed by Oklo from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and in any document incorporated by reference are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Oklo. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Oklo will be those that Oklo has anticipated. Oklo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Source: Oklo Inc.

About Liberty

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) is a leading energy services company. Liberty is one of the largest providers of completion services and technologies to onshore oil, natural gas, and enhanced geothermal energy producers in North America. Liberty also owns and operates Liberty Power Innovations LLC, providing advanced distributed power and energy storage solutions for the commercial and industrial, data center, energy, and mining industries. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on value creation through a culture of innovation and excellence and the development of next generation technology. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, please visit www.libertyenergy.com and www.libertypowerinnovations.com, or contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyenergy.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

The information above includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “may,” “expect,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project,” “plan,” “position,” “believe,” “intend,” “achievable,” “forecast,” “assume,” “anticipate,” “will,” “continue,” “potential,” “likely,” “should,” “could,” and similar terms and phrases. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements represent our current expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in Liberty’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, many of which are beyond our control, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.