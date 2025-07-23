ServiceNow and CapZone Announce a Strategic Partnership to Build a National Network of Next Generation Digital Solutions for Mission-Critical Manufacturing Facilities

NORWALK, Conn. & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced a strategic partnership with CapZone Impact Investments LLC, a leading Opportunity Zone investment management company, to develop a national network of next generation digital solutions for mission-critical manufacturing facilities, starting in Mobile, Alabama. The initiative will utilize the ServiceNow AI Platform as the digital backbone combined with CapZone’s Opportunity Zone investment, analytics, and compliance solution to transform legacy shipbuilding and bolster U.S. naval operations along the Gulf Coast and beyond. The partnership aims to enable the Department of Defense to modernize faster, sustain readiness more effectively, and meet the demands of evolving competitive global environment with confidence.

Together, the collaboration brings CapZone’s nationally recognized expertise in long-term capitalization strategies, fund management, and regulatory compliance with ServiceNow’s robust suite of solutions – including risk management, enterprise asset management, and AI-powered automation capabilities. The result will be a scalable solution to accelerate Industry 4.0 initiatives and critical infrastructure development, increase supply chain visibility, and modernize manufacturing from the ground up.

“ServiceNow and CapZone aim to revitalize the Mobile Naval Yard into a state-of-the-art digital facility, designed to meet the demands of today’s mission critical objectives,” said Steve Walters, president, Americas, at ServiceNow. “By digitally transforming some of our country’s most vital manufacturing infrastructure, we’re not just driving operational efficiencies through boosted productivity, we’re setting a new standard of innovation for building and maintaining naval vessels.”

“The complexity of Opportunity Zones demands AI-enabled tools to support fund structuring, compliance, and investment deployment,” said Al Puchala, CEO of CapZone. “CapZone is proud to partner with ServiceNow to scale our integrated OZ solution and deliver long-term American capital to rebuild the U.S. Defense Industrial Base. Our public-private model launching in Mobile is just the beginning.”

In 2024, CapZone launched the United Submarine Alliance (USA) Fund, a private equity Opportunity Zone fund established in partnership with the U.S. Navy. CapZone plans to introduce “Anything-As-A-Service” in Mobile with technology-supported capabilities using software, hardware, and equipment, data, and human capital to provide consumption-based solutions. This effort is part of CapZone’s broader mission to strengthen America’s industrial and military readiness through place-based investment in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

As part of the Industry 4.0 solution, the companies are also using the ServiceNow AI Platform to deliver regulatory compliance and reporting functions for Opportunity Zone funds and national security infrastructure investments nationwide.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About CapZone Impact Investments LLC

CapZone Impact Investments LLC (CZII) is a leading national Opportunity Zone investment firm focused on making and managing equity investments that drive social impact at scale. With the Opportunity Zone program now made permanent through recent legislation, CapZone is well-positioned to deploy long-term private capital into critical national priorities. Its investment strategies align with U.S. objectives in infrastructure modernization, workforce development, and defense readiness — uniquely leveraging OZ 2.0 incentives to drive lasting economic and strategic impact.

For more information, visit: https://www.capzoneimpactinvestments.com