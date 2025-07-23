Riskonnect partners with AlertMedia to streamline risk intelligence, emergency communication, and business continuity.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced a new partnership with AlertMedia, a leading provider of risk intelligence and incident response solutions. The collaboration integrates AlertMedia’s Emergency Communication system into Riskonnect’s Business Continuity & Resilience solution, enabling users to send and manage notifications directly from the Riskonnect platform.

The unified experience accelerates decision-making and crisis response, while reducing miscommunication and the risk of errors by aligning emergency notifications with the organization’s business continuity strategy.

“In a crisis, time and clarity are everything. Our partnership with AlertMedia brings powerful emergency notifications and threat intelligence capabilities directly into the Riskonnect platform, eliminating silos and enabling quicker and more accurate responses,” said Kathryn Carlson, chief product officer at Riskonnect. “We are expanding our network of leading technology partners, giving customers more choice and confidence in how they prepare for and navigate disruption.”

Organizations often rely on separate systems for risk intelligence, emergency communication, and business continuity planning. This creates delays, duplicate work, and the risk of misalignment – at a time when collaboration, smart execution, and clarity matter most. The new integration addresses that gap by helping organizations standardize emergency response and messaging, and ensure every department follows the same playbook during a crisis to protect their people and operations.

Key capabilities of the integration include the ability to automatically sync contact lists between systems to ensure accuracy and reduce manual work. Joint AlertMedia-Riskonnect customers can also dynamically populate notifications with pre-built AlertMedia templates, including surveys, conference bridges, and variable tags, for smoother incident coordination. The templates combined with live crisis management data from Riskonnect’s solution help organizations take timely, coordinated actions during a crisis based on the most current information.

“During critical incidents, timely and accurate communication is vital to response efforts and keeping everyone aligned,” said Christopher Kenessey, chief executive officer of AlertMedia. “Our partnership with Riskonnect helps ensure that critical information reaches the right people at the right time, enabling smarter, faster decisions that strengthen resilience and accelerate recovery.”

Learn more about Riskonnect’s Business Continuity & Resilience solution and AlertMedia’s Emergency Communication system.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise.

More than 2,700 customers across six continents partner with Riskonnect to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 1,500 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. To learn more, visit riskonnect.com.

About AlertMedia

AlertMedia helps organizations protect their people and businesses through all phases of an emergency. Our award-winning risk intelligence and incident response platform allows companies of all sizes to identify, assess, and resolve critical events faster and more confidently. AlertMedia supports essential communication for thousands of leading businesses—including DHL, JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, and Walmart—in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.alertmedia.com.