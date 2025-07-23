Airbyte Continues Momentum: Recognized by CRN and G2, Helps Petvisor Realize Higher Performance Managing Complex Data Integrations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airbyte, the open data movement platform, today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2025 CRN Tech Innovators Awards, as well as achieving High Performer and Momentum Leader ratings in the G2 Summer 2025 Report. Additionally, Petvisor has selected Airbyte to improve performance and deliver better insights faster with reduced costs.

Airbyte Self-Managed Enterprise has been named a finalist for the 2025 CRN Tech Innovators Awards in the “Data and Information Management” category. The award spotlights innovative technology vendors as judged by a panel of CRN editors reviewing hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. Finalists are selected on multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner technology needs.

In addition, Airbyte now supports a certified connector for the ClickHouse real-time data warehouse and open source database. This connector comes with direct loading functionality, increasing data sync speeds and reducing compute costs by 50 to 70%, depending on the use case.

Airbyte was among 3% of software and services on G2 that received a Leader badge. In the ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) Tools category, the company earned a High Performer in the G2 Summer 2025 Report based on high customer Satisfaction scores, as well as a Momentum Leader. The G2 report enables software buyers to compare products according to their Satisfaction and Momentum scores to streamline their buying process and identify trending products.

Petvisor (Vetstoria outside of the U.S.) delivers software to thousands of veterinary practices of all sizes to handle tasks like appointment scheduling and customer communications. Petvisor selected Airbyte’s data movement technology to solve performance issues and manage more than 20 data sources, which are loaded into a Snowflake data warehouse.

After implementing Airbyte, Petvisor has better visibility into its data pipelines and the ability to adjust settings and monitor performance. Petvisor is able to manage complex data integrations without increasing headcount and has significantly reduced costs with Airbyte’s capacity-based pricing, compared with alternatives that use data volume-based pricing. Read more about Airbyte’s solution for Petvisor in this case study.

“This demonstrates the tremendous progress we are making with our technology that is being recognized for its innovation while delivering on the ultimate measure of success—customer satisfaction,” said Michel Tricot, CEO and co-founder of Airbyte. “Petvisor serves as an example of our customers' experience—better, faster results at less cost.”

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across nearly any source and destination, ensuring enterprises have accurate, timely data for AI, machine learning, and analytics. With over 900 contributors and a community of more than 230,000 members, Airbyte supports the largest data engineering community and is the industry’s only open data movement platform.

About Airbyte

Airbyte, the open data movement platform, empowers data teams in the AI era by transforming raw data into actionable insights with the industry’s largest ecosystem of connectors. Committed to best-in-class security and compliance standards, Airbyte offers low-code, no-code, and AI-powered connector development for structured and unstructured data. Teams can manage pipelines via API, Terraform, AI Connector Builder UI, and Python libraries across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. Trusted by 7,000 enterprises and 18% of the Fortune 500, Airbyte is the go-to solution for modern data management. For more information, visit airbyte.com.