AI-Powered Funding Access: State of Michigan and AI Platform Boost Efficiency and Visibility

MARQUETTE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syncurrent, a government technology company, today announced its partnership with the Michigan Municipal League (MML) and the State of Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (MI-LEO) to support a centralized AI-powered state grant system, making critical funding more transparent and accessible.

Through the “MI Funding Hub” and its new integration with Syncurrent’s AI infrastructure, local and tribal governments across the state can efficiently track and apply for state and federal grants to help improve infrastructure, enhance affordable housing, or make investments to help a community thrive, beyond its operational budget.

“Local and Tribal governments often require outside funding for critical services like water, transportation and parks,” said Dhruv C. Patel, Syncurrent CEO and Co-Founder. “We celebrate MI-LEO and MML for recognizing the challenges local and tribal governments face when accessing this type of funding. Through partnerships like this, Syncurrent can continue building solutions for tribal and local communities and states across the nation.”

Syncurrent’s AI-powered platform combines multiple federal and state databases into one environment, offers local and tribal governments a space for collaboration among users, and matches them to relevant, eligible funding in a matter of minutes.

“Michigan is one of only a few states to offer a centralized, public-facing grant hub to local and tribal governments, but having the most up to date and relevant grant information has been a challenge,” said Shanna Draheim, MML Director of Policy Research Labs. “To maximize impact, our 'MI Funding Hub' needed Syncurrent’s government-wide framework as it simplifies the grant identification process from months to minutes.”

“Navigating public funding shouldn’t require a full-time grant writer,” said Jonathan Smith, Senior Chief Deputy Director, Labor and Economic Opportunity at MI-LEO. “This collaboration brings the best of public service and Michigan-grown innovation together to help local leaders focus less on navigating bureaucracy and more on building stronger, more resilient places.”

Since 2024, more than one hundred small governments across the country are using Syncurrent’s platform to pull directly from first-source grant data across federal and state agency websites and databases. In 2024, Syncurrent became the first AI startup to secure grant funding from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development when it obtained a Rural Business-Cooperative Service Agreement.

For more information or to register for free access to the platform, visit www.syncurrent.com.

About Syncurrent

Founded in 2022, Syncurrent is a government technology startup designed to reduce the time and effort spent pursuing grant funding for local and tribal governments. Syncurrent’s technology, which blends collaboration, AI, and strategic federal and state partnerships, is built to be the preferred funding tool for governments nationwide. For more information, visit www.syncurrent.com.

About Michigan Municipal League

Michigan Municipal League is dedicated to making Michigan’s communities better by thoughtfully innovating programs, energetically connecting ideas and people, actively serving members with resources and services, and passionately inspiring positive change for Michigan’s greatest centers of potential: its communities. The League advocates on behalf of its member communities in Lansing, Washington, D.C., and the courts; provides educational opportunities for elected and appointed municipal officials; and assists municipal leaders in administering services to their communities through League programs and services. Learn more at mml.org.