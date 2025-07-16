Freedom Partners with Orbweaver to Accelerate Electronic Part Quoting Through API Automation

BETHLEHEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freedom, a leading distributor of electronic components, has partnered with Orbweaver, a pioneer in data integration and supply chain automation, to dramatically enhance its part lookup and quoting processes. By integrating Orbweaver’s advanced API-driven platform, Freedom has transformed manual, hours-long part lookups into instantaneous, real-time quoting—significantly improving responsiveness and efficiency.

Prior to this partnership, Freedom's process for part data retrieval involved manually searching multiple websites, internal databases, and vendor files—a resource-intensive process that slowed quoting and impacted customer experience. Orbweaver’s technology now seamlessly connects Freedom directly to more than 22 distributor and manufacturer data feeds, automating the lookup and normalization of component information.

Key outcomes from the integration include:

Instant Quoting: Part lookup times reduced from hours to minutes, enabling real-time responses to customer requests.

Streamlined Operations: Automation eliminated manual data entry, freeing up teams to focus on strategic customer engagement and business growth.

Enhanced Competitive Advantage: Distributors connected through Orbweaver’s API immediately gain visibility with Freedom’s customers, increasing their sales potential and reinforcing their market position.

“Orbweaver’s API solution has significantly accelerated our quoting and part retrieval process," said John Magee, President Sales and Operations at Freedom. "Our customers now receive the critical part information they need in moments, not hours—dramatically improving their experience and increasing our opportunities for new business. This partnership not only strengthens our relationships with key distributors but positions Freedom as a truly agile leader in the electronic components industry.”

Orbweaver CTO Tony Powell added, “Freedom’s commitment to innovation makes them an ideal partner. By leveraging our API automation platform, Freedom is clearly demonstrating how cutting-edge technology can transform supply chain efficiency and competitive positioning.”

Looking ahead, Freedom plans to extend automation further into pricing logic and order processes, continuing to deliver value to customers and industry partners alike.

About Freedom

Freedom is a trusted distributor of electronic components dedicated to providing fast, accurate part data and responsive service. By continually investing in innovative technology and automation, Freedom ensures a superior customer experience and positions itself as an essential partner within the electronics industry.

About Orbweaver

Orbweaver is a leading provider of data integration and automation solutions, empowering supply chains in the electronics industry to connect, streamline, and automate critical business processes. Through robust API integrations and real-time data normalization, Orbweaver helps organizations unlock efficiency, improve customer responsiveness, and accelerate growth.