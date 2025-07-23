Andersen Consulting Advances Digital Transformation Capabilities with Exponential Digital Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting continues to build its digital consulting platform through a collaboration with Exponential Digital Solutions (10xDS), a firm specializing in AI-driven transformation and emerging technologies.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Binu Koshy, 10xDS delivers next-generation solutions across automation, analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital product development. The firm’s multidisciplinary approach blends technical expertise with strategic insight, supporting clients as they adopt and scale next-generation solutions. With cross-border experience spanning various industries, 10xDS works to address operational inefficiencies and unlock new value through digital innovation.

“At 10xDS, we’ve built an organization rooted in innovation and the belief that AI and emerging technologies can meaningfully improve business outcomes,” said Binu. “This collaboration supports our mission to scale transformative digital solutions and expand the reach of what we can deliver to clients around the world.”

“Binu’s experience in professional services and his expertise leading large-scale transformation initiatives bring valuable perspective to our consulting platform,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “The addition of 10xDS reflects the kind of forward-thinking, technology-focused organizations we seek to align with—grounded in innovation and built for real business impact. Their specialized capabilities in automation, AI, and digital execution will allow us to deliver even more comprehensive, tech-enabled solutions to our clients.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.