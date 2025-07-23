Tampa International Airport and Sotereon.AI Deploy Aeva 4D LiDAR to Enhance Airport Safety, Efficiency, and Passenger Experience

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (Nasdaq: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that Sotereon.AI (formerly The Indoor Lab) has begun deploying Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology at Tampa International Airport (TPA) as part of a transformative initiative to optimize airport operations, enhance public safety and security, and improve the passenger travel experience across the airport environment.

The deployment is part of Sotereon.AI’s broader mission to bring advanced spatial intelligence with its Overwatch analytics software platform to major U.S. airports and transit hubs using LiDAR technology. With Aeva’s high-performance FMCW (frequency modulated continuous wave) 4D LiDAR sensors, TPA is now able to capture rich real-time data and long-range perception across a variety of critical use cases—enabling a proactive, data-driven approach to operations and security.

“By combining Aeva’s world-class 4D LiDAR-on-chip technology with our leading spatial intelligence platform, we’re delivering insights to infrastructure operators that weren’t possible before,” said Patrick Blattner, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotereon.AI. “Whether it’s securing our airports, optimizing vehicle and passenger traffic flow, or tracking tarmac operations, we now have a more comprehensive live operational view that allows airport stakeholders to make faster, smarter decisions.”

Key possible use cases for Aeva’s 4D LiDAR at Tampa International Airport include:

Intelligent Infrastructure Management: Airport infrastructure safety including parking infrastructure safety and security including unauthorized access monitoring, theft, and early detection of vehicle smoke and fire. Additionally, real-time traffic management on airport roads can help to improve congestion and optimize vehicle traffic flows.

Airport infrastructure safety including parking infrastructure safety and security including unauthorized access monitoring, theft, and early detection of vehicle smoke and fire. Additionally, real-time traffic management on airport roads can help to improve congestion and optimize vehicle traffic flows. Passenger Monitoring and Security: Leveraging 4D LiDAR data, the Overwatch intelligence platform has the potential to help airport operations and security teams monitor safety incidents within airports and improve passenger safety and emergency responses. Additional use cases may include among others, threat detection at checkpoints and tracking of bags associated with traveling passengers.

Leveraging 4D LiDAR data, the Overwatch intelligence platform has the potential to help airport operations and security teams monitor safety incidents within airports and improve passenger safety and emergency responses. Additional use cases may include among others, threat detection at checkpoints and tracking of bags associated with traveling passengers. Airside and Tarmac Operations: Vehicle and equipment monitoring and tracking on the tarmac, utilizing LiDAR vehicle and object classification software. Detection and monitoring of safety hazards such as personnel in proximity to restricted safety zones around jet engines and other areas.

“Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to the physical world—and Tampa International Airport is another leading example of what’s possible with our flexible technology platform,” said James Byun, Managing Director of Business Development at Aeva. “Together with Sotereon.AI, we’re showing how real-time 4D spatial data can power safer, more efficient, and more intelligent airport environments.”

This deployment at TPA marks a milestone in Aeva’s growth in infrastructure and transportation markets, building on previous deployments with Sotereon.AI at some of the nation’s largest and most heavily trafficked airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport’s New Terminal One. These deployments demonstrate how Aeva’s unique 4D LiDAR can deliver meaningful operational value across a growing number of applications.

About Sotereon.AI

Sotereon.AI (formerly The Indoor Lab) is a privately held, wholly owned U.S. company and the only company in the world with a complete lidar-based enterprise perception platform. Founded by leaders in the queuing and flow analytics space, with over 15 years of experience in passive analytics and 10 years in lidar, The Indoor Lab has been at the forefront of innovative solutions for some of the largest airports and brands globally. The Indoor Lab strives to be at the cutting edge of innovation, continually advancing its perception software capabilities and fostering collaboration across industries and disciplines. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as lidar, we aim to enhance safety, promote environmental sustainability, and empower communities to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, Aeva 4D LiDAR, Aeva Atlas, Aeries, Aeva Eve, Aeva Ultra Resolution, Aeva CoreVision, and Aeva X1 are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to expectations about our product features, use cases, performance and the scope of any implementations at the TPA. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the fact that Aeva is an early stage company with a history of operating losses and may never achieve profitability, (ii) Aeva’s limited operating history, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) whether the products perform as anticipated, (v) whether the TPA determines to more widely use Sotereon’s offering, (vi) whether the implementations will result in additional purchases of Aeva’s products, as there is no commitment to purchase additional products, and (vii) other material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results. Please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.