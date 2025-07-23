Verizon Starts Selling the RAZ Memory Cell Phone to Help Seniors and Caregivers

CABIN JOHN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RAZ Mobility (www.razmobility.com) is pleased to announce that its award-winning RAZ Memory Cell Phone is now also sold by Verizon, one of the world’s leading wireless providers. Verizon sells the Phone as an unlocked device on its website (www.verizon.com/smartphones/raz-memory-cell-phone-unlocked/).

The RAZ Memory Cell Phone is designed to help older adults stay connected with family and friends after they have difficulty using standard phones. The Phone is used by older adults experiencing cognitive decline, vision loss, hand tremors, and those who prefer an easy-to-use experience. It provides an intuitive experience for older adults and allows caregivers to manage the phone’s contacts, settings, and other features, from anywhere in the world through the RAZ Care mobile app, which caregivers install onto their smartphone.

Robert Felgar, the CEO of RAZ Mobility, explained that “the RAZ Memory Cell Phone offers many unique features that help older adults and their caregivers. A few of those features include loneliness alerts, charging reminders, and the ability to limit incoming calls to contacts to prevent phone fraud. We look forward to bringing these, and many other capabilities, to Verizon customers.”

The hardware used for the RAZ Memory Cell Phone is supplied by Motorola Mobility, which has been a valued partner to RAZ Mobility in the development of this important device.

Rick Robinson, VP and GM at the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP, added that “both RAZ Mobility and Verizon are participants in the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP ecosystem. We are gratified to see that their participation led to innovation and collaboration that benefits older adults.”

