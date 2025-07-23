BlackSky Wins Contract to Deliver Gen-3 and Gen-2 Monitoring Services to Latin American Defense and Intelligence Customers

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) won a contract to provide immediate On-Demand subscription-based Gen-3 and Gen-2 monitoring services for Latin American defense and intelligence customers in the fight against transnational organized crime.

“BlackSky’s low-latency, high-cadence monitoring services give government security forces an unparalleled strategic and tactical first-to-act advantage,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “By increasing the speed, volume and diversity of space-based data sources, end users gain persistent visibility into pattern-of-life anomalies such as irregular migration or vehicle, vessel and aircraft movements.”

The agreement gives end-users the ability to set up AI-enabled automated tip-and-cue tasking for BlackSky’s proprietary Gen-3 and Gen-2 satellites, access to BlackSky Archive imagery and analytics data, plus the ability to order third-party commercial constellation data through the BlackSky Spectra tasking and analytics platform.

“On-Demand subscriptions give our customers fast, flexible access to BlackSky’s global satellite imagery services and is ideal for operations where responsiveness is paramount, with immediate tasking, multi-sensor data fusion and mission-ready analytics when and where our customers need them,” said O’Toole.

BlackSky achieves industry-leading speed through constellation design and a dedication to end-to-end AI-driven system automation. With rapid, hourly revisit rates, the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics platform delivers high-cadence, time-diverse imagery and analytics up to 15 times per day, providing decision-quality data directly to those who need it most—from senior leaders to those in the field.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in BlackSky’s disclosure materials filed from time to time with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or on BlackSky’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.blacksky.com.