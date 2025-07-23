Polo Ralph Lauren Presents Collection Celebrating Historic Oak Bluffs Community

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) today announces the Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs collection, a new limited-edition collection and campaign telling the story of the Oak Bluffs community in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. A coastal haven for Black communities for more than a century, Oak Bluffs has been enjoyed for generations by seasonal beachgoers, close-knit alumni cohorts and families that built and continue to steward the town’s many charming cottages year-round. As part of this story, Ralph Lauren takes its ongoing partnership with Morehouse and Spelman Colleges off-campus, weaving products into this collection that celebrate timeless collegiate style and the prestigious legacy of both historically Black colleges (HBCUs).

For nearly 60 years, Ralph Lauren has captured the essence of American life and style, showcasing stories of family, heritage, joy and optimism – from the mountains of the American West to the beaches of New England and the storied halls of college campuses. This collection is part of Ralph Lauren's Design with Intent efforts, authentically celebrating heritage and reflecting the many facets of American life that are inspirational and aspirational to the brand.

Continuing the brand’s stories of the summer following its Ralph’s Hamptons campaign, the Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs collection blends classic coastal leisurewear – featuring details that nod to the unique heritage of Oak Bluffs – with off-campus collegiate style through the lens of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges. Conceptualized and designed by Morehouse and Spelman alumni at Ralph Lauren, the Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs collection speaks to the on-island styles of longtime residents and vacationers alike, who mix collegiate ballcaps and salt-weathered crewnecks in their summer wardrobe of swimwear and sandals.

“This collection is about more than a charming coastal town; it’s a story of the American dream,” said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Ralph Lauren Corporation. “Oak Bluffs’ unique history, traditions and sense of community deeply inspire me and speak to what we are all searching for – a place where you can be free, uncontrived, joyful and truly at home.”

Men’s and women’s styles like the Twill Jacket are adorned with novelty embroidery featuring iconic landscapes and motifs on-island, while classic sport caps in crisp white, red and navy complement the collection's nautical themes. Maritime-inspired stripes and embroidered details throughout the collection speak to pastimes long enjoyed in Oak Bluffs – from a slow bike ride along Sea View Avenue to locals’ beloved “five-to-sevens,” the front porch socials that take place before dusk.

Each piece within the Morehouse and Spelman assortments translates from the campus library to the shores of Oak Bluffs, bringing a coastal flair to Ralph Lauren's iconic collegiate sensibility while honoring the sartorial traditions of both institutions. The full collection – which includes sun-faded knits, heirloom sweaters, sailing-worthy jackets, accessories and more – references styles worn by generations of Oak Bluffs residents and vacationers alike. Standout pieces include a maroon-and-white satin varsity jacket with Morehouse's Maroon Tiger adorning the back and an ivory-and-light-blue patchwork cardigan showcasing Spelman's beloved Jaguar mascot alongside distinctive motifs that celebrate the historic landmarks of Spelman's campus. Additionally, a quilted patchwork jacket and matching quilted blanket serve as a visual narrative of the island, with individual patches paying tribute to the town’s nautical traditions.

The stories of Oak Bluffs come to life in a campaign set against historic backdrops directed in partnership with author, director and producer Cole Brown, who brings decades of memories from summers spent on Martha’s Vineyard to this project. Campaign imagery was photographed by Nadine Ijewere with video footage shot by Azariah Bjørvig, both returning after capturing the award-winning Polo Ralph Lauren Exclusively for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges campaign in 2022. This campaign is anchored in a short documentary blending scenic campaign footage with rare archival imagery and featuring stories of life on-island from seasonal visitors; year-round residents; multi-generational homeowners; local business owners; community historians; faculty, students and alumni from Morehouse and Spelman; and more.

The full-length documentary, “A Portrait of the American Dream: Oak Bluffs,” will premiere on YouTube on July 24, 2025, followed by a special screening and panel discussion on the power of narrative change in racial healing at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival on August 8, 2025. The screening is presented in partnership with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, which is guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive.

The Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs collection will be available to consumers globally on July 24, 2025, on RalphLauren.com, on the Ralph Lauren App, in Morehouse College and Spelman College Follett campus bookstores and in select Ralph Lauren stores while quantities last.

Ralph Lauren is proud to partner with The Cottagers, Inc., a nonprofit organization comprised of 100 Black female homeowners on Martha's Vineyard, to support its historic building restoration, cultural preservation and other community resilience efforts on the island. The Company worked closely with members of The Cottagers, The Martha’s Vineyard African American Heritage Trail, The Martha’s Vineyard Museum, The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture and advisors at Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, among others, to source archival footage and historical knowledge – essential elements in telling the story of Oak Bluffs. In line with these efforts, Ralph Lauren is also pleased to continue its longstanding partnership with United Negro College Fund to support scholarships for students at HBCUs and ensure the Company fosters opportunities for recruitment and early talent development with them.

