Green Summit Announces Strategic Partnership with Wasson Enterprise to Accelerate Growth

COCOA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Summit, formerly known as Green Summit Engineering, a premier provider of engineering-based tax solutions and one of the nation’s few licensed engineering firms specializing in tax consulting, today announced a partnership with Wasson Enterprise, a strategic investment firm known for scaling high-growth businesses. This partnership will accelerate Green Summit's national growth by combining its engineering and tax expertise with Wasson Enterprise's operational excellence, solidifying Green Summit’s position as the industry leader in tax-advantaged engineering services.

"Our partnership with Wasson Enterprise accelerates our mission," said Jonathan Stowers, Founder and CEO of Green Summit. "We remain committed to delivering responsive, engineering-driven tax solutions while leveraging Wasson Enterprise's expertise..." Share

"Our partnership with Wasson Enterprise accelerates our mission," said Jonathan Stowers, Founder and CEO of Green Summit. "We remain committed to delivering responsive, engineering-driven tax solutions while leveraging Wasson Enterprise's expertise to scale strategically—without ever compromising our licensed expertise, peer-reviewed precision, or client-first focus."

Green Summit is recognized for its agile approach to tax savings, proactively adapting to legislative changes to deliver optimized solutions for cost segregation, energy-efficient tax credits (§179D and §45L), research and development credits, and comprehensive facility assessments. The firm’s team of licensed engineers, in-house CPAs, and technical experts applies rigorous methodologies, innovative strategies, and a client-centric approach to maximize financial benefits–positioning themselves as trusted advisors in the unique intersection of engineering and tax solutions.

"We seek entrepreneurs like Jonathan and the Green Summit team, whose work ethic and ethical standards align with our vision," said Tayt Rule, Vice President of Partner Operations of Wasson Enterprise. "Their technical rigor and client advocacy set them apart in a fragmented industry. We’re excited to help scale their impact, empowering more businesses to leverage engineering-driven tax savings."

Wasson Enterprise’s investment will enable Green Summit to enhance its capabilities through technology integration, expanded service offerings, and national market growth. Leveraging peer-reviewed methodologies and rigorous project management systems, Green Summit delivers consistent, high-quality results, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted advisor to commercial and residential property owners, developers, manufacturers, and CPA firms. With regional hubs in Florida, Texas, and the Carolinas—and new markets scheduled to open in 2025 and 2026—Green Summit is poised for nationwide expansion.

About Green Summit

Green Summit is a trusted consulting partner specializing in end-to-end strategic solutions for specialty tax credits, building inspections, and regulatory compliance. With deep expertise in tax optimization and energy efficiency, Green Summit guides building owners, developers, and organizations through every phase of project execution, from initial assessment to final delivery, maximizing value while driving operational excellence. The firm expertly navigates complex regulations and incentives, delivering tailored, results-driven solutions that empower clients to achieve sustainable growth and long-term success. To learn more, visit greensummit.com.

About Wasson Enterprise

Wasson Enterprise (WE) is a family office founded in 2016 by Greg and Kim Wasson. The firm strategically invests in and actively supports businesses across the development spectrum—from early-stage startups to venture-backed companies and private equity opportunities. While sector agnostic in approach, WE leverages deep expertise in retail, consumer products, healthcare, manufacturing, and fulfillment operations. The team provides comprehensive operational support to portfolio companies, helping drive sustainable growth and value creation. For more information, visit wassonenterprise.com.