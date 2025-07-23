Merchant and WR Valuation Partner to Expand Valuation Services to Better Serve Business Owners Within RIA Community

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merchant, a global operating company providing growth capital, strategic resources, and support to independent financial services firms, today announced a strategic growth partnership with WR Valuation, a leading provider of comprehensive business valuation services. This collaboration significantly enhances the valuation capabilities available to Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) and the business owners they serve across Merchant’s ecosystem and the broader independent wealth management industry.

WR Valuation brings a high-touch, institutional-quality approach to the mid-market. The firm’s specialized 12-person team currently supports 37 public companies, including high-profile names like Steve Madden and Scotts Miracle-Gro. This depth of experience enables WR to apply the same rigorous analysis to companies of all sizes, offering scalable solutions that benefit both advisors and their clients.

The partnership reinforces Merchant’s commitment to building a comprehensive ecosystem of essential services, serving not only RIAs but also private equity firms and closely held businesses. Together, the two firms will offer an expanded range of solutions, including fund valuation, financial reporting, M&A support, and transaction-related support, enabled by Merchant’s deep relationships across capital markets.

“This is a natural continuation of what we began when partnering with Republic Capital Group,” said Tim Bello, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Merchant. “Together with the entire WRV team, we’re expanding our ability to deliver both transactional and strategic valuation services to RIAs and the business owners and investors they serve—not just within the Merchant community but for the entire independent wealth management marketplace.”

For RIAs, WR Valuation delivers a comprehensive suite of services, including transactional valuations, estate and gift tax appraisals, insurance needs assessments, ESOPs, and succession planning—helping advisors serve clients more holistically and deepen trusted relationships.

“Valuation is often a missing piece in the advisor-client relationship,” said Robert Stutz, Senior Managing Partner at WR Valuation. “Through this partnership, we’re making it easier for advisors to deliver high-quality insights when they matter most—whether preparing for a liquidity event or building a long-term estate plan.”

The partnership also unlocks new growth opportunities by leveraging Merchant’s broader suite of essential service providers—including trust services, strategic consulting, and succession solutions—to deliver integrated value across the advisor and business owner journey.

“Being part of the Merchant community means more than just partnership—it’s about collaboration with a network of forward-thinking peers and trusted providers who share a vision for elevating the advisor experience,” added David Orth, Managing Partner at WR Valuation. “Together, we’re expanding access to a full spectrum of valuation capabilities, empowering RIAs and business owners to make smarter, more strategic financial decisions that fuel long-term growth.”

About WR Valuation:

WR Valuation is a boutique valuation firm known for delivering high-level business appraisal services with precision, objectivity, and discretion. With experience spanning Fortune 500 companies to closely held businesses, WR helps clients navigate succession, tax, transaction, and financial reporting requirements with unmatched diligence and care. Learn more at www.wrvaluation.com.

About Merchant:

Merchant is a private partnership that provides life cycle growth capital and strategic guidance to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. Merchant’s ecosystem comprises over 115 partner firms and RIA practices in six countries, collectively managing more than $250 billion in assets. For additional information, please visit merchantim.com.