AirMatrix and Robin Radar Systems Unveil Unified CUAS Stack, Turning Raw Detection into Rapid Defense.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AirMatrix has joined forces with Netherlands-based Robin Radar Systems to launch an integrated counter-UAS solution that takes operators from initial drone detection to effective counter-measures in a single, intelligent workflow.

One Continuous Chain of Command

Robin Radar’s IRIS sensor delivers long-range, 3-D drone tracking via micro-Doppler and deep-learning algorithms. Libra (AirMatrix’s AI command layer) ingests that radar feed alongside RF, Visual EO/IR, Acoustic, and Remote ID data, automatically classifying objects, predicting flight paths, and triggering tailored responses within seconds.

The result: a self-prioritizing alert stream that slashes false positives, trims decision loops, and lets a two-person security team manage the airspace of a major facility without information overload.

“Very few ecosystems let operators act on those detections in real time. By pairing IRIS’s precision with Libra’s autonomous decision engine, we’re giving security teams clarity, speed, and confidence straight out of the box,” said Ayaan Haider, Co-Founder & CTO, AirMatrix.

Key Advantages

Intelligent sensor fusion – AI validation reduces noise and elevates genuine threats.

– AI validation reduces noise and elevates genuine threats. Seconds-to-action UI – Track, verify, and deploy countermeasures from one screen.

– Track, verify, and deploy countermeasures from one screen. Scalable by design – Modular APIs plug into existing VMS, PSIM, or defense networks.

– Modular APIs plug into existing VMS, PSIM, or defense networks. Future-proof performance – Handles nano-drones today, swarms tomorrow.

“IRIS already leads the market in detection accuracy for small, fast, low-RCS drones,” said Marcel Verdonk, Chief Commercial Officer at Robin Radar Systems. “Linking that precise radar feed to Libra’s common operating picture gives security teams instant, actionable awareness."

Securing Skies at the Speed of Autonomy

This collaboration underscores a shared mission: move counter-UAS operations from manual interpretation to automated dominance. By merging best-in-class detection with sovereign AI command, AirMatrix and Robin Radar are setting a new benchmark for resilient, rapidly deployable airspace defense.

About AirMatrix

AirMatrix builds AI-driven command platforms that fuse multi-sensor data into actionable intelligence for defense, homeland security, and critical-infrastructure protection. Learn more at airmatrix.ai.

About Robin Radar Systems

Robin Radar Systems is a global leader in advanced radar technology for tracking small objects, protecting both civil and military domains from airborne threats. Learn more at robinradar.com.