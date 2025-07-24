Range Energy Conducts Dynamics Testing of eTrailer System, Demonstrating Improved Safety and Performance Compared to Conventional Semi-Trucks

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Range Energy, a pioneer in trailer electrification technology, today announced the successful completion of vehicle dynamics and stability testing for its eTrailer System at the Transportation Research Center Inc. (TRC), North America’s most advanced independent mobility testing facility. Following its rigorous winter testing completed in March 2025, Range’s testing this summer focused on validating system performance, control, and safety under highly dynamic conditions—particularly on dry pavement surfaces that pose an increased risk of trailer rollover.

To safely conduct this testing, Range equipped its trailer with outriggers and anti-jackknife cables—key safety mechanisms that help prevent full tip-over during extreme tests such as J-turns and double lane changes. Range also evaluated traction control of the eAxle in straight-line acceleration and braking. These maneuvers were then repeated on wet test surfaces at TRC’s facility. The testing comprised of over 400 dynamic maneuvers—including a wide range of speeds, payloads, and tractor configurations—to ensure Range’s system integrates seamlessly with standard truck braking and stability systems while maintaining or improving performance in any real-world scenario. Compared to conventional trailers, the Range system intelligently engaged regenerative braking earlier in critical maneuvers, gently slowing the vehicle and reducing lateral force by up to 25 percent, enabling drivers to complete the same turn at the same speed more safely, avoiding loss of control or rollover.

“Testing under extreme conditions and with aggressive maneuvers is critical to prove the intelligence and reliability of our control systems in real-world conditions,” said Kyle Foley, Head of Engineering, Range Energy. “From fine-tuning traction control and delivering precise stability interventions through regenerative braking, to ensuring seamless compatibility with today’s truck brake systems, every element is designed to perform when it matters most. Testing at TRC goes beyond technical validation—it’s about building trust. Because when you’re moving freight, you’re carrying important goods that drive modern life and society forward.”

Range’s system is designed to work with a variety of trucks including diesel and electric semi-trucks, requiring no modification to the tow vehicle. The system significantly enhances the efficiency, safety, and vehicle dynamics for fleets, in addition to offering a sustainable pathway for commercial trucking operations at large.

Highlights from the testing can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/NSTxWXpcddI

About Range Energy

Range Energy enables the future of freight through practical trailer electrification technology designed to help fleets without disrupting operations. Its eTrailer System integrates with existing commercial tractor-trailers to deliver fuel savings, lower emissions, and improve safety. The system also provides electric power for auxiliary components like lift gates and refrigerated units. With fast installation and seamless compatibility, Range provides a scalable path toward cleaner, more efficient freight movement that delivers both cost savings and enhanced safety.

Founded in 2021, Range Energy is backed by leading investors, including Trousdale Ventures, UP Partners, R7, Yamaha Motor Ventures, and others. For more information, visit https://range.energy.