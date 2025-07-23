Iterable and Movable Ink Unlock Enhanced Personalization With Strategic Partnership Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iterable, the AI-powered customer communication platform, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Movable Ink, the AI-powered personalized content platform, unlocking new capabilities for marketers to overcome data activation challenges and efficiently deliver dynamic, hyper-personalized customer experiences across every touchpoint. Today’s top brands are harnessing the combined strengths of Iterable and Movable Ink to deliver tailored, data-driven experiences across engagement channels (email, SMS, in-app, rich push, and more)—driving stronger loyalty, higher conversion rates, and accelerating revenue growth.

Powerful New Integrations Scale Data-Driven Personalization

Movable Ink and Iterable have released powerful new features that transform how today’s top enterprise brands engage with their customers.

Real-Time Data Export Integration : Enables marketers to seamlessly stream user and campaign event data—such as clicks, opens, and conversions—from Movable Ink Studio into Iterable’s APIs. This unlocks the ability to trigger dynamic customer journeys and create highly targeted audience segments.

Enables marketers to seamlessly stream user and campaign event data—such as clicks, opens, and conversions—from Movable Ink Studio into Iterable's APIs. This unlocks the ability to trigger dynamic customer journeys and create highly targeted audience segments.

Customer Data API Integration: Allows marketers to leverage customer event data stored in Iterable to produce personalized, context-aware content directly within Movable Ink. This integration supports the creation of richer, data-driven creative that resonates with customers—enhancing campaign performance and boosting audience engagement.

Catalog API Integration: Iterable's Catalog enables marketers to store and organize vast amounts of non-user data—products, services, events, and content—directly within the Iterable platform. The Catalog API integration in Movable Ink Studio provides seamless access to this data, allowing marketers to retrieve this data and leverage it to deliver tailored recommendations and offers that align with each recipient's interests, preferences, and behavior.

Embedded Messaging Integration: Leading brands use Iterable Embedded Messaging to deliver marketing messages that are natively embedded alongside other content in a brand's apps and websites, without interrupting the user experience. The Embedded Messaging integration in Movable Ink Studio enables marketers to design dynamic, visually engaging content and messages and deliver them at optimal moments—making every website and in-app interaction a visually rich, relevant, and impactful moment, seamlessly orchestrated by Iterable.

Content API Integration: Allows marketers to easily insert, style, and preview Movable Ink blocks directly within Iterable's email template builder without coding or the need for copy and paste, streamlining the workflow for creating visually rich, personalized messages.

“With all the tools available to marketers today, the bar is higher. You need to be smarter, faster, and more visually engaging,” said Adam Stambleck, President at Movable Ink. “Together with Iterable, we’re helping brands turn data into powerful experiences at scale, meeting customers where they are with marketing that truly connects and delivers real results.”

Together, these integrations bridge the gap between campaign execution and personalized content creation, empowering marketers to:

Deliver in-the-moment experiences by automating customer journeys using real-time data streams.

Effortlessly scale 1:1 personalization and avoid content bottlenecks using comprehensive first-party data such as user profiles, behavior events, and system events from Iterable to power dynamic Movable Ink visuals.

and avoid content bottlenecks using comprehensive first-party data such as user profiles, behavior events, and system events from Iterable to power dynamic Movable Ink visuals. Accelerate campaign production by creating and previewing Movable Ink content directly inside the Iterable workflow, eliminating the need to switch platforms and paste code.

“What excites us most about our expanding partnership with Movable Ink is the tangible value it delivers to our customers,” said Jeff Samuels, Chief Operating Officer at Iterable. “We’re focused on enabling a more human approach to engagement, giving marketers the tools to turn complex data into actionable, meaningful content that truly resonates. This partnership and integration is an important catalyst for ongoing innovation, helping our customers stay ahead, deepen engagement, and build lasting trust.”

Read more about how Iterable and Movable Ink are powering next-gen personalization: https://iterable.com/blog/iterable-and-movable-ink-partnership-expansion

See how the NHL teams up with Iterable and Movable Ink to elevate fan engagement and transform the fan experience: https://iterable.com/webinars/how-the-nhl-delivers-real-time-fan-engagement-at-scale/

