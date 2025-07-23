-

Rio Tinto and ENAMI sign binding agreement for Salares Altoandinos lithium project in Chile

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rio Tinto and Empresa Nacional de Minería (ENAMI), a state-owned Chilean mining company, signed a binding agreement to form a joint venture to develop the Salares Altoandinos lithium project in the Atacama region.

The signing follows a 23 May announcement of Rio Tinto’s nomination as the preferred partner for the project. As previously announced, Rio Tinto has agreed to acquire a controlling 51% interest in the project and provide up to $425 million cash and non-cash contributions including its Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Technology. The cash contributions will include staged spending to sole fund the pre-feasibility study and further studies, subject to the joint venture progressing through investment stage-gates.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Rio Tinto Minerals Chief Executive Sinead Kaufmann said: “We are continuing to execute our strategy of building a world-class lithium portfolio to position Rio Tinto as a global leader in the responsible supply of critical minerals essential to the energy transition. The Salares Altoandinos project represents a significant opportunity to develop a large-scale, long-life, low-cost lithium brine resource. We are committed to the highest environmental standards and to ensuring any potential development is guided by transparent, respectful, and ongoing engagement with local communities in Chile’s Atacama region.”

Contacts

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations,
United Kingdom
Matthew Klar
M +44 7796 630 637
David Outhwaite
M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations,
Australia
Matt Chambers
M +61 433 525 739
Michelle Lee
M +61 458 609 322
Rachel Pupazzoni
M +61 438 875 469

Media Relations,
Canada
Simon Letendre
M +1 514 796 4973
Malika Cherry
M +1 418 592 7293
Vanessa Damha
M +1 514 715 2152

Media Relations,
US
Jesse Riseborough
M +1 202 394 9480

Investor Relations,
United Kingdom
Rachel Arellano
M: +44 7584 609 644
David Ovington
M +44 7920 010 978
Laura Brooks
M +44 7826 942 797
Weiwei Hu
M +44 7825 907 230

Investor Relations,
Australia
Tom Gallop
M +61 439 353 948
Phoebe Lee
M +61 413 557 780

Rio Tinto plc
6 St James’s Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom
T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited
Level 43, 120 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia
T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: General

