IonQ Expands Across APAC Through Strategic Collaboration With Australian Company Emergence Quantum

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leading commercial quantum computing and networking company, today announced a strategic collaboration with Emergence Quantum, an Australian research and development company focused on quantum hardware innovation. This initiative builds on IonQ’s momentum in Australia and reinforces its commitment to advancing quantum innovation through strategic global partnerships.

The Emergence Quantum team has decades of experience, strong public and private sector relationships, and a deep understanding of the Australian and U.S. quantum tech landscapes. Former members of Microsoft’s quantum team created the company to better harness their combined expertise in systems engineering, quantum control, and hardware integration.

Prof. David Reilly, Emergence Quantum CEO and co-founder, has held various positions at the University of Sydney, Harvard University, and the University of New South Wales. Prior to his current position, Prof. Reilly spent the previous eight years as a senior leader in Microsoft’s quantum group. Co-founder Thomas Ohki, Emergence Quantum CTO/CSO, led the quantum group at Raytheon/BBN Technologies, joining with Reilly at Microsoft for several years prior to establishing Emergence.

As part of the collaboration, IonQ and Emergence Quantum will expand on existing advances in ion trap technology by co-developing next-generation electronics and materials. This includes the design and simulation of application-specific integrated circuits for qubit control. The teams will also work to reduce hardware complexity while scaling system capacity. Additionally, they will explore new materials and deposition techniques to enhance ion trap performance.

“This collaboration furthers IonQ's efforts to tap into one of the world’s most promising quantum talent pools while contributing meaningfully to Australia’s growing quantum industry,” said Dr. Dean Kassmann, SVP of IonQ’s Engineering and Technology division. “Our work with Emergence Quantum is part of a broader strategy to engage local experts and institutions around the world in advancing scalable, high-performance quantum computing and networking. This initiative will give IonQ significant access to a world-class team of Ph.D. quantum scientists that brings forward decades of experience in cryogenic electronics and quantum engineering.”

This work builds on IonQ’s ongoing work in the region, including its collaboration with the Australian National University, and reflects the company’s continued momentum in engaging with leading quantum research and talent ecosystems worldwide.

“We see tremendous demand in Australia for quantum technology so we are delighted to partner with IonQ to advance quantum innovation in the country,” said Prof. Reilly. “The challenge in Australia has always been how to bring in international investment, without losing the key know-how and talent that we have here. Collaborating with IonQ allows us to accelerate the pace of Australia’s quantum development and growth.”

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is a leading commercial quantum computing, quantum networking, and quantum applications company, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world’s most complex problems. IonQ’s current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results.

The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world’s most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ’s advancement in quantum networking also positions the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.

The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek’s 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes’ 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In’s 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

About Emergence Quantum

Emergence Quantum is a team of globally recognised scientists and engineers delivering integrated hardware platforms and the foundational technology underpinning quantum, future energy-efficient computing, and advanced sensing interfaces, with a focus on integration and co-designed solutions. Expertise spans the fundamental physics of semiconductor and superconducting devices to the engineering challenges of complex, scaled-up computing and sensing platforms. A central theme of Emergence Quantum’s work is the use of integrated cryogenic electronics to address critical challenges in scaling quantum computers, as well as enabling new computational and sensing modalities.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “accelerating,” “accessible,” “advance,” “advancement,” “advancing,” “aimed,” “building,” “builds,” “can,” “co-developing,” “collaboration,” “commitment,” “contributing,” “delivering,” “engage,” “explore,” “initiative,” “intends,” “momentum,” “next-generation,” “scale,” “will,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the IonQ’s quantum computing and networking capabilities and plans; IonQ’s technology delivering scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computing in the future; the relevance and utility of quantum algorithms and applications run on IonQ’s quantum computers; the future impacts of IonQ’s offerings available today and in the future; and the scalability, fidelity, efficiency, viability, accessibility, effectiveness, importance, reliability, performance, speed, impact, practicality, feasibility, and commercial-readiness of IonQ’s offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: IonQ’s ability to implement its technical roadmap; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; IonQ’s ability to deliver, and customers’ ability to generate, value from IonQ’s offerings; IonQ’s ability to deliver next-generation electronics and materials, reduce hardware complexity, scale system capacity, and enhance system performance, information transfer, and network accuracy, or reduce noise and errors; IonQ’s ability to sell effectively to government entities and large enterprises; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s and its suppliers’ businesses; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts, roadmaps and other expectations, to identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers; IonQ’s ability to effectively enter new markets; IonQ’s ability to deliver services and products within currently anticipated timelines; IonQ’s inability to attract and retain key personnel; IonQ’s inability to effectively integrate its acquisitions of Qubitekk, Inc., Lightsync Technologies, Inc., and Capella Space Corporation and close its acquisitions of Oxford Ionics Limited and ID Quantique, SA; IonQ’s customers deciding or declining to extend contracts into new phases; the inability of IonQ’s suppliers to deliver components that meet expectations timely; changes in government spending or policy that may affect IonQ’s customers; and risks associated with government sales, including availability of funding and provisions that may allow the government to unilaterally terminate or modify contracts for convenience; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s patents; and IonQ’s ability to maintain or obtain patent protection for its products and technology, including with sufficient breadth to provide a competitive advantage. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. IonQ may or may not choose to practice or otherwise use the inventions described in the issued patents in the future.