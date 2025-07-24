Resecurity Partners with Iraq Cyber Events Response Team (IQ-CERT) to Advance National Cybersecurity and Threat Intelligence

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity, a U.S.-based global leader in threat intelligence and cybersecurity solutions, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Iraq Cyber Events Response Team – IQ-CERT. The agreement, coordinated through ICS Technologies, Resecurity’s authorized distributor in Iraq, aims to strengthen Iraq’s national cyber defense and accelerate the deployment of advanced threat intelligence technologies.

IQ-CERT is a joint national team, responsible for securing national networks, data centers, and official websites. It plays a vital role in coordinating cybersecurity efforts across the public and private sectors, ensuring digital protection and resilience for institutions across Iraq.

“Our partnership with IQ-CERT underscores Resecurity’s mission to support national security through localized, AI-driven threat intelligence,” said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. “We’re proud to bring advanced capabilities to help Iraq detect, prevent, and respond to the evolving threat landscape.”

Strategic Goals and Areas of Cooperation

Under the terms of the MoU, Resecurity and IQ-CERT will collaborate to:

Enhance cyber resilience through the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) and risk management technologies tailored for Iraq’s digital ecosystem.

through the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) and risk management technologies tailored for Iraq’s digital ecosystem. Localize Resecurity’s cybersecurity platforms to ensure compatibility with Iraq’s language preferences, cultural context, and technical requirements.

to ensure compatibility with Iraq’s language preferences, cultural context, and technical requirements. Combat fraud, digital identity abuse, and cybercrime targeting government institutions, financial organizations, and critical infrastructure.

As part of this partnership, IQ-CERT will support the integration of Resecurity’s technology into national frameworks and provide guidance to ensure successful implementation across key sectors.

“IQ-CERT’s cooperation with Resecurity aligns with Iraq’s strategy to modernize its cyber defenses and adopt world-class solutions,” said Mr. Mikhled, Director of the Cyber Security Department, IQ-CERT. “Together, we aim to reinforce the nation’s cybersecurity readiness and protect our digital future.”

Public Launch and Industry Engagement

The strategic partnership will be jointly announced by Resecurity and IQ-CERT during a prominent national cybersecurity and defense exhibition in Iraq. The event will highlight their shared commitment to safeguarding national interests through innovation, intelligence, and cross-sector collaboration.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, by Inc. Magazine, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California. As a member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About IQ-CERT (Iraq Cyber Events Response Team)

IQ-CERT is a joint national cybersecurity team in Iraq, it is responsible for responding to cyber incidents, securing national digital infrastructure, and supporting cyber awareness across Iraq’s public and private sectors. IQ-CERT plays a central role in protecting the country’s cyberspace from emerging threats.

Website: https://cert.gov.iq