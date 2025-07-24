Don Hummer Trucking Earns Elite Fleet Certification

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Don Hummer Trucking is proud to be certified as a Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Elite Fleet carrier. This new distinction recognizes Hummer as a Best Place to Drive. Hummer is among a select group of North American truckload carriers that foster exceptional work environments, offer competitive compensation, and implement innovative practices to support their drivers.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a top-tier employer in the trucking industry based on driver surveys,” says Andrew Hummer, Vice President of Operations. “Driver feedback is vital in furthering our goal of building a better trucking company. As a proud member, we would like to thank TCA for launching this new initiative.”

The driver surveys, collected and analyzed by an independent third party, provide invaluable input that enables us to identify what we are doing well and opportunities for improvement. Carriers were evaluated for driver compensation, benefits, engagement, satisfaction, turnover rates, training, support, equipment, safety, facilities, and quality of life.

According to the driver surveys, 98 percent of Hummer drivers agree that Don Hummer Trucking is a great company to work for and would recommend Hummer to another driver.

About Don Hummer Trucking

Don Hummer Trucking is committed to building a better trucking company. A trusted name in freight transportation, we have been delivering value to our customers for more than 70 years. We do this by providing dedicated and truckload solutions tailored to each customer’s unique transportation needs. Based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Don Hummer Trucking is strategically located to provide reliable and efficient asset-based transportation services at the local, regional, and national levels.