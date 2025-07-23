ReturnPro Relaunches Direct Liquidation Platform

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReturnPro, the industry leader in returns management and reverse logistics, today announced the official relaunch of Direct Liquidation, the ultimate destination for high-quality returns, overstock, and end-of-life inventory from top retailers and brands.

Rebuilt from the ground up, the all-new Direct Liquidation platform delivers a faster, smarter and more transparent wholesale experience, purpose-built for the demands of today's volume buyers and professional resellers. With enhanced search, real-time data, and powerful tools to streamline sourcing, Direct Liquidation is redefining how the secondary market does business.

New features of the redesigned platform include:

Offer-based buying:

Buyers can now make offers directly with sellers, and negotiate pricing in real time for faster, more flexible transactions. Multi-pallet checkout: Buyers can now purchase multiple pallets from different retailers and manufacturers in one transaction, making the process easier than ever.

Delivery deals: The revamped site will provide shipping advantages to save buyers money by allowing them to add more pallets to a delivery for the same price. Direct Liquidation now also manages all shipping to simplify the process for buyers.

Deposits on offers: Buyers will now be required to provide a deposit on pallets to show that they truly intend to purchase, helping sellers move inventory more efficiently and reducing time wasted on abandoned offers.

Restocking fees for canceled orders: Newly imposed fees help protect seller revenue and reduce abandoned carts, making it more likely that buyers stick to their orders.

AI powers the new platform’s offer-based buying model, combining automation with human oversight to ensure fair pricing. The technology analyzes each pallet’s manifest alongside Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) data to generate smart counter-offers in real time. Sellers can also see how often offers are accepted, countered, or abandoned – giving them valuable insight into buyer behavior and helping quantify the likelihood of closing a sale.

“All great products call for even better innovation, and our team was committed to making the best possible version of Direct Liquidation,” said David Malka, Chief Sales Officer of ReturnPro, the parent company of Direct Liquidation. “This relaunch creates a faster, more transparent experience for buyers, and our AI tools help sellers recover more profit with less hassle. We believe this is the future of wholesale.”

Beyond the technology updates, this relaunch reflects ReturnPro’s broader commitment to innovation, consumer-first design, and reshaping the returns ecosystem. While many liquidation sites are slow and lack the features offered in a typical eCommerce experience, Direct Liquidation delivers a fast, transparent, and profitable experience. With real-time offers, AI-powered counteroffers, and bulk checkout tools, it simplifies sourcing pallets and truckloads. Smarter logistics and clear accountability make it the most efficient way to buy liquidation inventory. Direct Liquidation’s focus is not just moving pallets to make a quick profit; it is to best serve sellers and buyers through its new features to make it so everyone can win.

Please visit www.directliquidation.com to learn more about the platform.

About ReturnPro:

Co-founded in 2008, ReturnPro helps retailers, brands, and 3P sellers SOLVE RETURNS by addressing every part of the post-purchase experience from returns initiation all the way to the second shelf. We offer a connected suite of returns management SaaS, reverse supply chain, and ReCommerce services, under one roof, to deliver extraordinary results, boost revenue, drive efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and increase customer satisfaction. ReturnPro works with retailers, eCommerce brands, and vendors, to deliver the smartest choices for every touch, movement, and pricing decision, while also preventing items from unnecessarily ending up in landfills.

About Direct Liquidation:

Direct Liquidation is a leading provider of customer returns, overstock, and end-of-life products sourced from retailers and manufacturers, allowing it to provide significant savings for customers. For over 10 years, it has offered a diverse range of liquidation inventory, including electronics, home goods, clothing, toys, and more. Direct Liquidation is committed to sustainability and works with partners to ensure that products not suitable for sale are properly disposed of, recycled, or donated to reduce waste. Please visit www.directliquidation.com to learn more.