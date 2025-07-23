Striveworks to Help Advance U.S. Army Battlefield Decision-Making

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Striveworks, a leading developer of cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions, today announced that it will deliver the core AI platform and modeling powering the U.S. Army’s ambitious Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) initiative— dramatically transforming and accelerating the way commanders make decisions in the field.

As part of the 11-month, $99.6 million Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement, Striveworks will partner with a team of technology-first companies, led by Anduril Industries, that includes Palantir, Microsoft, Govini, Instant Connect Enterprise (ICE), and Research Innovations, Inc. to deliver command and control architecture designed to equip Army commanders at all levels with the right data and insights to outpace adversaries and win in complex environments.

Striveworks will deliver NGC2’s AI platform services and model catalog, making advanced AI models—built by both industry and government—easy to access, effective and cost-efficient. The model catalog will help route users and data to the right AI model for each mission, ensuring every commander and soldier gets the information they need, when and where they need it to enable better decision making. This approach delivers accurate, timely insights at a fraction of the cost and time required by legacy systems.

Striveworks’ platform is built for continuous optimization—automatically monitoring, retraining, and improving models as battlefield conditions and mission requirements evolve. This ensures commanders can trust that the insights they receive are always up-to-date, accurate, and relevant. With rapid deployment capabilities and transparent, auditable workflows, Striveworks will empower the Army to make confident, data-driven decisions in even the most demanding environments.

“To help the Army make better and faster decisions, we need to embed artificial intelligence seamlessly to improve the human decision-making process,” said Striveworks co-founder and CEO James Rebesco. “NGC2 will fundamentally change how the Army uses AI—creating a system that gets smarter with experience, helps commanders make more informed choices, and gives military leaders the reliable information they need to decide and act decisively.”

Managed by the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications and Network (PEO C3N), the NGC2 prototype will first be deployed with the U.S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division, based at Fort Carson, Colorado. Soldiers in this division—known as the “Ivy Division”—will help test and scale the new system in real-world exercises, ensuring it meets the needs of troops at every level.

“NGC2 is not just a capability. It’s a blueprint for how we’ll deliver future Army systems,” said U.S. Army Gen. James Rainey, commanding general of Army Futures Command, in the Army’s NGC2 press release. “This award reflects a fundamentally different relationship with industry, built on shared purpose, speed and trust. By co-developing with our industry partners and putting soldiers at the center of design, we’re delivering what they need—faster, more integrated and ready for the fight.”

Striveworks’ Chariot platform will serve as the AI backbone for NGC2 and will be integrated on a range of platforms throughout the 4th Infantry Division—both on the cloud and at the edge—to demonstrate the operational realities of fighting in disrupted, degraded, intermittent and low-bandwidth environments.

“Since its inception in 2019, Striveworks has been uncompromising in its support to American warfighters at their critical point of need,” added Rebesco. “The Army’s NGC2 announcement further underscores our company’s commitment to making AI effective, accessible, and economical—helping America’s military fight and win against any adversary.”

ABOUT STRIVEWORKS

Striveworks helps companies and organizations get the most out of their investment in artificial intelligence. Our proprietary technology allows organizations to rapidly build, launch and maintain AI models—in hours, not months—deploy them in one click and keep them working even when the world changes around them. Striveworks helps companies trust AI-powered analysis by creating models that “learn” and stay ahead of their environment at machine speed. Our technology has been proven in some of the most challenging operational environments, delivering reliable results when they matter most. We make artificial intelligence work—today and in the future.

For more information, visit www.striveworks.com.