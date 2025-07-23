Dailymotion Advertising Introduces EchoAI: The Conversational Ad Format Powered by AI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dailymotion Advertising, the video marketing suite developed by Dailymotion, announces the launch of EchoAI, an exclusive video ad format that combines a conversational AI engine trained on the advertiser’s proprietary content with a creative experience designed by Dailymotion’s Creative Studio. With EchoAI, brands can now engage audiences in real-time conversations directly from their video ads, across all screens (desktop, mobile, tablet, and connected TV).

EchoAI allows users to ask questions about promoted products or services, discover personalized offers, or locate a store - all without leaving the video experience. This innovative format fits squarely into a mid-funnel strategy, offering brands a new way to capture attention and facilitate a smooth journey from interest to consideration.

Conversational technology that drives engagement

EchoAI relies on a conversational agent trained exclusively on the advertiser’s proprietary content (website, documentation, FAQs), ensuring a reliable, coherent, and brand-safe experience. The interactions generated are analyzed to provide qualitative insights into consumer expectations.

EchoAI is now available in open beta across all markets where Dailymotion Advertising operates. It supports more than 20 languages and is immediately accessible to advertisers looking to explore new mid-funnel engagement strategies. The goal of this beta phase is to identify pioneering brands and demonstrate EchoAI’s value and potential through real-world activations.

“For too long, brands have been talking at consumers. The real promise of generative AI isn’t just faster content creation - it’s the ability to build genuine dialogue. With EchoAI, we’re launching the first video ad experience designed for this shift: helping brands move from broadcasting to conversation. A breakthrough innovation that enables personalized relationships at scale - and gives rise to a new generation of ‘promptable’ brands,” says Hamza Kourimate, Chief Marketing Officer at Dailymotion B2B.

“EchoAI was born from a strong belief: AI doesn’t replace creativity - it enhances it. The challenge was to design a format where technology steps back to make room for a fluid, meaningful user experience. By integrating real-time dialogue into video storytelling, we’ve reimagined the narrative around exchange - and opened up a new path for creativity in the age of AI,” adds Luis Ryder, Head of Creative Studio at Dailymotion Advertising.

An AI strategy focused on impact and performance

With EchoAI, Dailymotion Advertising takes a new step in embedding artificial intelligence into its ad solutions. Already recognized for its advanced use of AI in contextual targeting and content recommendation, the company now enriches user experiences through interactive formats that adapt in real time to consumer intent. By leveraging multimodal analysis and language processing technologies, Dailymotion Advertising delivers smarter, more relevant campaigns - fully aligned with the needs of a cookieless world.

EchoAI is part of a broader strategy that puts AI at the core of Dailymotion Advertising’s transformation. It marks the first step toward new capabilities designed to create greater value for both brands and users. This momentum will accelerate in the coming months with the gradual introduction of complementary innovations.

Learn more about Dailymotion Advertising here.