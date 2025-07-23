eClinicalWorks and healow Accelerate Online Bookings: 80% of Total Appointments Now Scheduled Online at Alevea Mental Health

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced that Alevea Mental Health is successfully utilizing the eClinicalWorks EHR, healow® Open Access®, and healow TeleVisits™. The practice reports a significant shift towards digital adoption, with over 80% of all patient appointments being scheduled online monthly. Furthermore, an impressive average of over 830 appointments is facilitated through healow TeleVisits monthly.

“eClinicalWorks and healow help improve practice efficiency, enhance patient engagement, and lower costs,” says Topher Bradshaw, CEO at Alevea Mental Health. “eClinicalWorks and healow allow our patients to schedule appointments conveniently. With over 80% of appointments scheduled online, our front office staff can now focus on other priority tasks. Telehealth is integral to behavioral health, and healow allows our providers to connect with patients easily for routine follow-up and check-in visits. Patients can click a healow secure text or email link to start a visit from the comfort of their own homes. It is gaining popularity each month.”

healow Open Access is an online appointment scheduling solution that allows users to book appointments directly through the practice’s website by simply logging in through the patient portal or healow app. Patients can easily view providers’ schedules and available time slots and request or book an appointment through this solution. healow TeleVisits is a HIPAA-compliant telehealth solution that helps the practice deliver in-office quality care remotely and improve safety while providing convenience and accessibility for patients and providers.

"Alevea Mental Health's adoption of eClinicalWorks and healow showcases the transformative power of digital solutions in healthcare," said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. "With over 80% of appointments scheduled online, Alevea redefines patient convenience and care delivery. We are proud to support their mission with our innovative technology."

Alevea Mental Health is a leading provider of comprehensive mental health services. They offer a wide range of services, including adult psychiatry, counseling, and primary care. Their compassionate and dedicated team is committed to creating personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs. By implementing healow Open Access, Alevea Mental Health can enhance patient satisfaction and engagement while improving online visibility, reducing no-shows, and combating staff burnout.

About Alevea Mental Health

Alevea Mental Health emphasizes evidence-based practices and whole-person wellness to ensure patients receive the highest standard of care. They offer a wide range of services, including adult psychiatry, counseling, primary care, weight management, hormone optimization, and ketamine therapy. They believe in a holistic approach to mental health and wellness, considering all aspects of the individual's condition. Their commitment to their patients is reflected in everything they do as they strive to improve the mental well-being of the communities they serve. For more information, visit www.aleveamentalhealth.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.