Voyager Completes NGI Second Stage Roll Control System Critical Design Review

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: VOYG] completed the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) Second Stage Roll Control System (SSRCS) Critical Design Review (CDR), in partnership with Lockheed Martin and the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) in March 2025.

“Completing this milestone is essential to delivering a flight-qualified, production-ready subsystem for NGI’s fielding,” said Matt Magaña, president, Defense & National Security, Voyager. “With our propulsion technology, we’re driving innovation and capability into NGI, with increased speed and agility.”

During CDR, Voyager’s program readiness and design maturity were assessed as ready to continue into the manufacturing and testing phase, confirming that the company’s solution meets NGI’s stringent mission requirements.

Voyager’s advanced controllable solid propulsion technology enables high performance, reliability, safety and affordability. The SSRCS regulates use of solid propellant to achieve required levels of precision operational duration. Applications of these propulsion products include missile defense interceptors and kill vehicles, strategic, tactical and hypersonic missiles, post-boost control systems, and reentry systems.

The company’s unique technologies provide the throttling characteristics required for a roll control system without the negative aspects of liquid systems. This includes eliminating the use of highly toxic liquids, such as hydrazine and nitrogen tetroxide, and enabling a long shelf-life without the risk of leaks, over-pressurization or corrosion.

Voyager is on contract with Lockheed Martin to provide an SSRCS with thrust and control algorithms to enable precision control of NGI’s orientation during flight. NGI is part of the MDA's Ground-based Midcourse Defense System and will provide a new, advanced interceptor to protect the homeland against long-range ballistic missile threats.

The views expressed are those of Voyager and do not constitute an endorsement by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

About Voyager Technologies:

Voyager is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information, visit www.voyagertechnologies.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”) mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company’s management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.