Google Cloud Integrates with Self, a ZK-Powered Identity Protocol, to Power AI Adoption and Web3 Innovation by Human Users

  • Google Cloud and Self will partner to support the web3 developer ecosystem with new AI capabilities, including exploring ways to integrate the Self Protocol with new AI search tools in its Web3 Portal. In addition, Google Cloud’s Testnet and Mainnet Faucets will integrate with Self’s proof-of-humanity ZKPs

  • Self currently serves 8M+ users around the world, and supports users with either biometric passports from 129 countries or biometric IDs across 27 European Union (EU) countries and Turkey, Ukraine, Vietnam, Ghana & Saudi Arabia

  • Leveraging cutting-edge zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), Self users maintain control and ownership of their data, with onchain attestations occurring on the Celo blockchain, which Google Cloud has supported since 2018

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The era of privacy is here. Self, a ZK-powered identity protocol that enables users to prove their humanity and unique attributes without revealing personal data, announces a new partnership with Google Cloud to drive adoption of its innovative AI tooling and Web3 infrastructure among verified human users.

Self’s use of zero-knowledge technology ensures that nobody––even the developers of the protocol itself––has access to users’ private information. By leveraging zk-SNARK cryptography, users can prove their humanity and selectively disclose personal attributes (e.g., age), without having to reveal sensitive information (e.g., date of birth). Data is never stored by an external entity, and is, therefore, impossible to leak.

With over 8M users, Self supports 1 billion biometric passport holders from 129 countries, in addition to tens of millions of biometric ID holders across 27 European Union countries, Turkey, Ukraine, Vietnam, Ghana, and Saudi Arabia. Fully audited by third-party zkSecurity, Self is the only leader in the space that is production-ready, live across iOS and Google Play Store, and doesn’t rely on additional dependencies such as biometric hardware.

Google Cloud and Self will partner to support the web3 developer ecosystem with new AI capabilities, including exploring ways to integrate the Self Protocol with emerging AI search tools in its Web3 Portal. In addition, Google Cloud’s Testnet Faucet will integrate with Self’s proof-of-humanity ZKPs for sybil resistance. Furthermore, Google Cloud will launch a first-of-its-kind Mainnet Faucet offering that will utilize Self’s OFAC list’s exclusion proofs for the purpose of sanctions screening.

This partnership marks an ongoing commitment by Self and Google Cloud to promote the privacy and protection of users by harnessing cryptographic ZKPs, as with its announcement to enhance Google Wallets in the UK for age verification (April 2025), and more recently, to promote privacy in supporting EU age assurance (July 2025).

“The acceleration of AI in the Web3 developer ecosystem is lowering the barrier to entry for developers building in this space,” says Richard Widmann, Head of Strategy, Web3, Google Cloud. “Our work with Celo and Self to bring together ZKP-enabled identity technology with our Web3 developer tools on the Google Cloud Web3 Portal is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the value and timeliness of these technologies.”

“Since launching earlier this year, Self has proven to be superior in technology and accessibility,” says Marek Olszewski, Self Co-Founder. “We are honored that Google chose our SDK to provide secure, privacy-first identity solutions, and to further drive AI and Web3 innovation for real people.”

Self supports both offchain and onchain attestations, with onchain attestations occurring on the Celo blockchain, where Google Cloud ran a validator; Google Cloud has also been a longtime Celo partner since 2018, supporting the development of the protocol and sustainability-focused startups across the Celo ecosystem.

Download the Self mobile app on iOS & Android today, and visit Google Cloud for Web3 here.

