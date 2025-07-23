REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Propel, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform to transform how businesses create, market, sell, and service products, announced a strategic partnership with Razorleaf to provide advanced product data management (PDM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) integration to Propel. Razorleaf is a globally recognized systems integrator specializing in engineering and manufacturing technologies. Its easy-to-use, standardized platform, CLOVER, enables Propel customers to create a complete digital product thread that evolves with business needs to improve collaboration and drive faster product development.

Propel Software Partners with Razorleaf to Deliver Seamless PLM Integration to PDM and ERP Share

Built on Salesforce – one of the world’s most adopted and secure business platforms – Propel is the only solution that unifies product definition, quality, and commercialization by combining three software categories that have been historically siloed: product lifecycle management (PLM), quality management (QMS), and product information management (PIM).

This partnership combines Razorleaf’s deep knowledge of integrating and migrating product data across domains including PDM, PLM, MES and ERP with Propel’s powerful PVM platform. With more than 50 connectors and steadily adding more, Razorleaf’s CLOVER platform integrates Propel’s PVM with leading PDM systems (SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk, Creo) and enterprise platforms (NetSuite, SAP, Oracle). This collaboration creates a seamless digital thread, ensuring secure, traceable data flow across the product lifecycle. The result: engineering data moves smoothly and securely across systems, improving traceability, version control, and change management throughout the entire product lifecycle.

“Today’s manufacturers require seamless integration between their design data management tools, PLM systems, and ERP,” said Eric Schrader, Chief Product Officer, Propel. “Our partnership allows customers to eliminate silos between engineering and downstream teams, providing a cohesive environment to review and accept design changes within a single product thread – accelerating innovation cycles while ensuring data consistency across the enterprise.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with Propel to deliver PDM and ERP integrations that empower engineers and unify data across PLM, QMS, and PIM,” said Eric Doubell, CEO at Razorleaf. “Together, we’re enabling clients to connect their digital engineering processes, drive innovation, and make smarter, faster business decisions.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Automated design data and ERP syncing with PLM

Greater visibility into engineering data across the product lifecycle

Reduced manual effort and data duplication

Minimized complexity and costs traditionally associated with systems integration

This strategic partnership is part of Propel’s ongoing commitment to an open, configurable ecosystem that supports modern product development. To learn more about Propel and Razorleaf’s joint offering, click here.

About Propel Software

Propel helps product companies grow revenue and increase business value. Our product value management platform connects commercial and product teams to optimize decision making, drive process efficiencies, and engage customers with compelling products and experiences. Propel has a proven track record of improving product quality, speeding time to revenue and profit, and improving customer satisfaction. Recognized as one of America’s fastest growing private companies on the Inc 5000, Propel is also a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner, and one of Fortune America’s Most Innovative Companies. Built on Salesforce, Propel drives product success for hyper growth startups, corporate pioneers, and Fortune 500 leaders in the high tech, medtech and consumer goods industries. For more information, visit propelsoftware.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Razorleaf

Founded in 2000, Razorleaf is a consulting & systems integrator with specialized expertise in PLM, MES, and integration and migration of product data. We are focused on helping manufacturing organizations connect products and processes across the digital enterprise to drive more value from the innovation process. Led by a highly skilled and seasoned team of experts across the United States, Europe, and Asia, Razorleaf transforms businesses by offering comprehensive consulting and implementation services focused on managing the digital thread across the product life cycle and supply chain. https://www.razorleaf.com.