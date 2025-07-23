Komodo Health and Anervea.ai Forge Strategic Partnership to Unleash Next-Generation Healthcare AI, Revolutionizing Clinical Development

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Komodo Health, the Evidentiary Standard for real-world patient-journey insights and healthcare analytics, today announced a strategic partnership with Anervea.ai, an AI-native Life Sciences technology company, to accelerate innovation across Clinical Development. Among the top biopharma companies, the average investment required to shepherd a single medicine from discovery through regulatory approval hovers around $2.2 billion1, yet less than 1 in 10 candidates that enter human testing ever reach the U.S. market.2 Together, Komodo and Anervea aim to solve that.

Through this partnership, Anervea will develop and deploy an AI-powered suite of applications on Komodo’s MapLab Enterprise™ platform, leveraging Komodo’s real-time, longitudinal Healthcare Map® to enhance key stages of clinical research and trial execution and enable Life Sciences teams to accelerate data-driven clinical development through AI-powered healthcare intelligence.

Life Sciences organizations that deploy the Anervea.ai solution through MapLab Enterprise can expect to accelerate strategic intelligence across the development life cycle, including:

Predictive modeling of clinical trial success across protocol variants and geographies

Early forecasting of market success based on real-world adoption and referral patterns

Simulation of launch pricing and reimbursement scenarios using analogs and payer data

Real-time insights to inform regulatory strategy, trial feasibility, and portfolio risk

Intelligent recommendations on protocol design, site selection, and diversity optimization

By embedding these capabilities within Komodo’s healthcare intelligence platform, Anervea will deliver a new generation of AI tools that drive faster, more informed decisions – from molecule to market.

“Komodo’s Healthcare Map gives us the depth, scale, and reliability needed to bring real-world intelligence to the heart of clinical development,” said Ayush Atul Mishra, Founder and CEO of Anervea.ai. “Our vision is to help clinical and R&D teams move with speed and precision by embedding AI into the workflows that matter most – from trial design to execution. This partnership marks a major step toward that goal.”

The partnership underscores Komodo’s commitment to delivering AI-enabled insights that empower healthcare and Life Sciences to improve patient outcomes. Anervea will be the first partner in Komodo’s ecosystem to build licensable, AI-native tools directly on top of Komodo’s trusted healthcare intelligence platform. This strategy enables technology partners to focus on cutting-edge product development while leveraging Komodo’s scalable infrastructure, regulatory-grade data-driven insights, and enterprise deployment framework.

"This collaboration exemplifies Komodo Health's strategic commitment to democratizing and expanding the impact of our industry-leading healthcare insights through partnerships with groundbreaking technology innovators like Anervea.ai," said Miles Ennis, Chief Revenue Officer, Komodo Health. "By enabling Anervea.ai to build its powerful AI-native tools directly on our trusted MapLab Enterprise platform, we are empowering Life Sciences organizations to not only make more informed decisions, but fundamentally accelerate and optimize clinical trial design and execution, ultimately benefiting patients."

The application suite will be available to Life Sciences companies as both a stand-alone web-based solution and an embedded experience within the MapLab platform, providing flexible integration for sponsors and CROs.

About Komodo Health

Komodo is a healthcare insights and technology company that delivers the Evidentiary Standard for real-world data and analytics. By pairing the industry’s most complete, unbiased view of patient encounters with AI-enabled and fit-for-purpose software, Komodo connects the dots between patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payers, providers, and developers, Komodo delivers a velocity advantage by helping its customers accurately and efficiently access patient-centric insights at scale to drive faster decision-making, optimize workflows, close gaps in care, and help reduce the burden of disease. For more information, visit Komodohealth.com.

About Anervea.ai

Anervea.ai is building the next generation of AI-native applications to power strategic decisions in pharma. Its predictive analytics platform and clinical intelligence tools help life sciences organizations optimize development timelines, trial outcomes, and market strategy. For more, visit anervea.ai.

