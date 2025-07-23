-

Komodo Health and Anervea.ai Forge Strategic Partnership to Unleash Next-Generation Healthcare AI, Revolutionizing Clinical Development

Anervea to Build Breakthrough ClinDev Optimization Suite on Komodo’s MapLab Enterprise, Harnessing Real-World Data and AI to Accelerate Market Access and Improve Patient Outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Komodo Health, the Evidentiary Standard for real-world patient-journey insights and healthcare analytics, today announced a strategic partnership with Anervea.ai, an AI-native Life Sciences technology company, to accelerate innovation across Clinical Development. Among the top biopharma companies, the average investment required to shepherd a single medicine from discovery through regulatory approval hovers around $2.2 billion1, yet less than 1 in 10 candidates that enter human testing ever reach the U.S. market.2 Together, Komodo and Anervea aim to solve that.

Through this partnership, Anervea will develop and deploy an AI-powered suite of applications on Komodo’s MapLab Enterprise™ platform, leveraging Komodo’s real-time, longitudinal Healthcare Map® to enhance key stages of clinical research and trial execution and enable Life Sciences teams to accelerate data-driven clinical development through AI-powered healthcare intelligence.

Life Sciences organizations that deploy the Anervea.ai solution through MapLab Enterprise can expect to accelerate strategic intelligence across the development life cycle, including:

  • Predictive modeling of clinical trial success across protocol variants and geographies
  • Early forecasting of market success based on real-world adoption and referral patterns
  • Simulation of launch pricing and reimbursement scenarios using analogs and payer data
  • Real-time insights to inform regulatory strategy, trial feasibility, and portfolio risk
  • Intelligent recommendations on protocol design, site selection, and diversity optimization

By embedding these capabilities within Komodo’s healthcare intelligence platform, Anervea will deliver a new generation of AI tools that drive faster, more informed decisions – from molecule to market.

“Komodo’s Healthcare Map gives us the depth, scale, and reliability needed to bring real-world intelligence to the heart of clinical development,” said Ayush Atul Mishra, Founder and CEO of Anervea.ai. “Our vision is to help clinical and R&D teams move with speed and precision by embedding AI into the workflows that matter most – from trial design to execution. This partnership marks a major step toward that goal.”

The partnership underscores Komodo’s commitment to delivering AI-enabled insights that empower healthcare and Life Sciences to improve patient outcomes. Anervea will be the first partner in Komodo’s ecosystem to build licensable, AI-native tools directly on top of Komodo’s trusted healthcare intelligence platform. This strategy enables technology partners to focus on cutting-edge product development while leveraging Komodo’s scalable infrastructure, regulatory-grade data-driven insights, and enterprise deployment framework.

"This collaboration exemplifies Komodo Health's strategic commitment to democratizing and expanding the impact of our industry-leading healthcare insights through partnerships with groundbreaking technology innovators like Anervea.ai," said Miles Ennis, Chief Revenue Officer, Komodo Health. "By enabling Anervea.ai to build its powerful AI-native tools directly on our trusted MapLab Enterprise platform, we are empowering Life Sciences organizations to not only make more informed decisions, but fundamentally accelerate and optimize clinical trial design and execution, ultimately benefiting patients."

The application suite will be available to Life Sciences companies as both a stand-alone web-based solution and an embedded experience within the MapLab platform, providing flexible integration for sponsors and CROs.

About Komodo Health

Komodo is a healthcare insights and technology company that delivers the Evidentiary Standard for real-world data and analytics. By pairing the industry’s most complete, unbiased view of patient encounters with AI-enabled and fit-for-purpose software, Komodo connects the dots between patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payers, providers, and developers, Komodo delivers a velocity advantage by helping its customers accurately and efficiently access patient-centric insights at scale to drive faster decision-making, optimize workflows, close gaps in care, and help reduce the burden of disease. For more information, visit Komodohealth.com.

About Anervea.ai

Anervea.ai is building the next generation of AI-native applications to power strategic decisions in pharma. Its predictive analytics platform and clinical intelligence tools help life sciences organizations optimize development timelines, trial outcomes, and market strategy. For more, visit anervea.ai.

1 https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/Industries/life-sciences-health-care/articles/measuring-return-from-pharmaceutical-innovation.html

2 https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57126

Contacts

Media Contacts
Komodo Health
Rowena Kelley
858.255.1651
media@komodohealth.com

Anervea.ai
Jack Capponi
Chief Commercial Officer
jack.capponi@anervea.ai

Industry:

Komodo Health

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#ClinicalDevelopment
#HealthcareAI
#RealWorldData

Contacts

Media Contacts
Komodo Health
Rowena Kelley
858.255.1651
media@komodohealth.com

Anervea.ai
Jack Capponi
Chief Commercial Officer
jack.capponi@anervea.ai

Social Media Profiles
Komodo Health on LinkedIn
Komodo Health on X
More News From Komodo Health

Komodo Health’s MapLab™ Enterprise Transforms Healthcare Analytics With Immediate Time to Value Across Life Sciences Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Komodo Health announced the launch of MapLab Enterprise, a powerful, full-stack analytics platform that transforms how Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations generate and operationalize healthcare insights. Continuing along the path that Komodo has charted in delivering AI-enabled insights, MapLab Enterprise empowers diverse teams — from data scientists to executives — to collaborate seamlessly, accelerate time to insight, and make faster, more confident deci...

Komodo Health's Real-World Evidence Platform Drives 31 Patient Journey Research Studies at ISPOR 2025

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Komodo Health today announced that its healthcare intelligence platform enabled 31 research studies being presented at the 2025 International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) global conference. These include three studies led by Komodo researchers and 27 collaborative studies with academic institutions, Life Sciences companies, and healthcare organizations. "The volume and diversity of research powered by our healthcare insights underscore t...

Komodo Health Partners with Nasdaq to Deliver First Integrated Healthcare-Specialized Data Insights to the Financial Services Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Komodo Health, the Evidentiary Standard for real-world data and healthcare analytics, today announced a partnership with Nasdaq Data to provide hedge funds, private equity, and venture capital firms with an in-depth view into the pharmaceutical and U.S. healthcare industries through the Nasdaq Medical Claims Insights (NMCI) dataset. Sourced from Komodo’s Healthcare Map, the most comprehensive source of real-world data for understanding payer and provider trends, disea...
Back to Newsroom