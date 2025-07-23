Thredd and Inswitch Join Forces to Streamline Fintech Market Entry in LatAm

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thredd, the leading next-generation global payments processor, today announced a strategic partnership with Inswitch, a global provider of embedded finance technology and regulated BIN sponsor operating across Latin America and the U.S. This partnership enables international companies to launch local card programs in Mexico, one of the region’s top fintech hubs.

The two companies will provide fintech innovators with a scalable, frictionless path to market, accelerating time to launch and enabling local currency and USD card issuance. Share

By integrating Thredd’s global issuing platform with in-country regulatory and operational infrastructure, the two companies will provide fintech innovators with a scalable, frictionless path to market, accelerating time to launch and enabling local currency and USD card issuance.

“Global businesses today are scaling faster than ever, and they need partners who can match that pace while minimizing friction,” said Kevin Fox, Chief Revenue Officer for Thredd. “Our partnership with Inswitch strengthens our ability to offer clients a single, unified platform with local expertise, helping them unlock local markets in Latin America without the typical roadblocks of regional expansion.”

“LATAM is one of the most active regions in using technology to launch financial services for both Financial and Non-Financial Institutions. Navigating the regulatory and operational landscape requires specialized infrastructure and local expertise,” said Ronald Alvarenga, CEO of Inswitch. “Our partnership with Thredd brings together global processing power and deep regional knowledge, enabling fintechs to enter the Mexican market faster, with full compliance and confidence while leveraging Inswitch’s reach across LATAM and beyond.”

The collaboration supports Thredd’s growing network of regional partners across Latin America and reflects its commitment to helping clients scale without geographic limitations. It also enables access to Inswitch’s deep local expertise and value-added products and services, such as alternative payment methods and core banking solutions.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted next-generation payments processing partner for innovators looking to modernise their payments offerings worldwide. We process billions of debit, prepaid and credit transactions annually, serving over 100 fintechs, digital banks, and embedded finance providers, from consumer to corporate, based across 47 countries. Learn more at https://www.thredd.com

About Inswitch

Inswitch is a leading provider of embedded financial technology, empowering businesses to scale, innovate, and deliver seamless financial solutions globally. Through its API-driven and modular platform, Inswitch enables companies to integrate core banking, payments, digital wallets, card issuance, and cross-border capabilities into their operations—ensuring real-time performance, compliance, and security across LATAM, the U.S., and beyond. Learn more at www.inswitch.com