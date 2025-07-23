UNC Health Southeastern Taps Transact + CBORD to Launch Mobile Meal Ordering

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transact + CBORD today announced the implementation of a new self-service meal ordering capability at UNC Health Southeastern. Powered by the CBORD® Patient App, the new offering enhances the patient experience by providing greater autonomy, interactive nutrition education, and an easier way for patients and their loved ones to participate in care.

The CBORD® Patient App connects directly to UNC Health Southeastern’s nutrition system, enabling real-time access to personalized meal choices based on each patient’s dietary needs. The app displays only foods appropriate to the patient’s clinical diet and provides guidance for those on nutrient-controlled diets (e.g., fluid, carbohydrate, protein), automatically limiting selections that exceed allowable thresholds.

“I am extremely proud of the effort our team has put forth to ensure that our patients, family members and staff have a more convenient, accurate and efficient way to order food,” said UNC Health Southeastern VP and Chief Engagement Officer Patrick Ebri, PhD. “It is indeed a game changer.”

The pilot program is currently live in the Women’s Health Services Unit, with plans to expand to additional hospital units later this year.

“We’re redefining what patient-centered care looks like — starting with the menu,” said Arun Ahuja, SVP & GM - Healthcare & Corporate at Transact + CBORD. “Together with UNC Health Southeastern, we’re making hospital stays more personalized and empowering through technology.”

For more information on the CBORD Patient App, visit: https://www.cbord.com/hc-wb-empowering-patients-self-order-app/?source=blog-healthcare.

About UNC Health Southeastern

In addition to offering services you’d expect from a community healthcare system, UNC Health Southeastern provides a number of specialized services that are unique to our system and not available anywhere else in the region. The nonprofit system, which is part of UNC Health, offers a combination of acute care, intensive care and psychiatric services to more than 13,000 inpatients and 50,000 emergency patients annually. It is our mission to provide exceptional care for our diverse region; offer the highest quality standards in a safe environment; and provide compassionate care provided by a committed team. At UNC Health Southeastern, together, we will improve the health and well-being of the region we serve. We are Here for you. Here for good. To learn more, visit UNCHealthSE.org.

About CBORD

The CBORD Group, Inc. (CBORD), a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), is a leading provider of food and nutrition service management software, integrated security solutions, campus card and cashless systems, and commerce platforms for healthcare, senior living, higher education, and business campuses. With over 10,000 organizations using CBORD solutions globally, CBORD is committed to delivering innovative and comprehensive technology solutions that enhance the daily lives of patients, residents, students, staff, and administrators.

About Transact Campus

Transact Campus, a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), is a leader in innovative payment, campus ID, and commerce solutions for a connected campus. Transact's highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the user experience across the full spectrum of campus life. Transact's offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.