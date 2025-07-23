Datasite Acquires Leading Agentic AI Company Blueflame

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datasite®, the global SaaS provider of Al-powered workflow collaboration and automation solutions for M&A, investment and strategic projects, today announced that it has acquired Blueflame Al™, a leading provider of agentic Al solutions for investment and financial services. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

“This acquisition continues Datasite's mission to improve the velocity and outcomes of our clients’ projects. Blueflame's agentic Al solutions will expand the collective capacity of our user base, automating complex workflows and enabling full scope analysis," said Rusty Wiley, CEO and President of Datasite. "Agentic Al solutions require quality underlying content combined with secure data permissioning. Combining Datasite, Grata and Blueflame's resources will create a unique offering."

"Datasite and Grata have unique data to feed into Blueflame's purpose-built agentic Al solution," said Raj Bakhru, CEO and Co-Founder of Blueflame. "We're excited to transform dealmakers' ability to surface what matters and automate the repeatable to help get more deals done, faster, and better."

The acquisition follows a commitment by CapVest Partners LLP ("CapVest"), the controlling shareholder of Datasite, to invest $500 million, organically and inorganically, to further expand Datasite's intelligence solutions.

"The ability to consolidate and interrogate all internal and external datasets with a secure, single point solution is extremely powerful,” said Andrew Bocskocsky, Co-Founder of Grata. “The processes around deal sourcing, research, diligence and investment analysis are being transformed. Workflows that are currently measured in weeks will soon be measured in minutes."

Founded in 2023 by Raj Bakhru and Henry Lindemann, Blueflame's Al-native, large language model agnostic platform combines deep domain expertise advanced reasoning models, and secure data connections. When used with internal systems, data rooms, proprietary data sources, and publicly available information, Blueflame drives efficiencies around investment workflows, connecting fragmented data sources used in deal sourcing, due diligence, market research, and fundraising activities.

Blueflame will be added to Datasite's Intelligence Unit and continue to be led by Raj Bakhru, supported by Datasite's ongoing investment.

About Datasite

Datasite is a global SaaS provider of AI-powered workflow collaboration and automation solutions for M&A, investment and strategic projects. Datasite’s innovative products drive execution, while generating unique data insights to empower knowledge workers around the world to succeed across the entire project lifecycle. For more information, visit www.datasite.com

About Blueflame AI

Blueflame AI offers an AI-native, purpose-built LLM-agnostic agentic platform that provides comprehensive enterprise search, intelligent document processing, and automation for dealmakers and investment managers. For more information, visit www.blueflame.ai