Sunflower Therapeutics Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Alflow Scandinavia A/S

MEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunflower Therapeutics (Sunflower), a public benefit corporation transforming global access to protein manufacturing capacity for diverse applications, announced today that it has engaged Alflow Scandinavia A/S as its exclusive distributor for the Daisy Petal™ Perfusion Bioreactor System in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. This marks Sunflower’s first commercial partnership in Europe, representing a key step in its international growth strategy.

“Expanding into Europe with a trusted and innovative partner like Alflow allows us to support a broader community of scientists and biomanufacturers,” said Dr. Kerry Love, CEO and co-founder of Sunflower Therapeutics. "Alflow’s team brings a deep technical knowledge that aligns with our ongoing product commercialization goals and our objective of making protein manufacturing more intuitive, cost-effective, and efficient. We’re excited to work with their team to bring our technology overseas to new markets.”

Sunflower’s innovative Daisy Petal™ is a breakthrough technology designed for high-efficiency protein production using an intuitive, single-use assembly. The system features a disposable stirred tank reactor with an integrated in-vessel cell retention device that enables continuous biomass feeding, fluid harvesting, and perfusion, which results in significantly higher space-time yields compared to traditional fed-batch fermentation.

“Partnering with Sunflower Therapeutics allows us to bring a truly novel bioreactor solution to the Nordic market,” said Jacob Rosenkrands, CEO of Alflow Scandinavia A/S. “We are committed to offering our customers solutions that make a measurable difference. The Daisy Petal system stands out by combining simplicity, scalability, and performance – and we look forward to supporting our customers in bringing it into practice.”

Sunflower’s bioprocessing software suite, compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for use in regulated biomanufacturing, includes HelianthOS™, Nursery™, and Harvest™. These tools enable walkaway automation of fermentation processes, easy development of process recipes with no coding, and the secure storage of process data generated by the Daisy Petal™ System. Together, these three elements provide a cohesive ecosystem that enables efficient and intuitive operations throughout an entire campaign.

To learn more about the Daisy Petal™, contact Alflow Scandinavia A/S at https://www.alflow.dk/.

About Sunflower Therapeutics

Sunflower Therapeutics is a unique biotech with a mission to transform bioeconomies worldwide by creating accessible solutions for protein product development and commercial manufacturing. Using our core technologies – an efficient host, data-driven methods and Contract Research Organization (CRO) services for process development, and continuous biomanufacturing equipment – our team aims to democratize bioprocessing.

About Alflow Scandinavia A/S

Alflow Scandinavia A/S is a Danish team of flow technology experts that delivers high-quality components, technical advice, and works in close collaboration with customers in the pharma, food, and single-use industries. With more than 25 years of experience, the company turns expertise into reliable solutions that create value, ensure safety – and deliver flow that makes a difference. Visit: www.alflow.dk.