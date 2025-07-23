Mitutoyo America Corporation Releases MCOSMOS V5.4 Advanced Metrology Software Suite for Coordinate Measuring Machines to Improve Measurement Efficiency

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitutoyo America Corporation, the leader in metrology instruments, solutions and support, announces the release of MCOSMOS V5.4, the latest version of advanced metrology software suite for coordinate measuring machines (CMMs). This update improves CMM operability with faster setup, reduced downtime, improved measurement throughput giving you the competitive advantage in digital manufacturing.

PartManager allows selection of online and offline modes. Offline mode improves operations with batch copy, paste and delete functionality. CMM repeat mode has been redesigned with direct-access buttons that replace menu-based navigation for faster execution.

GEOPAK updates include:

Continued support for Windows 11, Since V 5.0

Increased support for ASME-compliant position tolerance evaluations

A new “parallel planes” element for angle, width and flatness with 2D/3D View

Enhanced 3D and 2D visualization tools for improved clarity and control

New group stylus sorting enhancements

Improved cone evaluation with choice between least squares and minimum zone methods

Automatic video camera angle switching using stored probe data

Improved support for line profile tolerance filters

New customizable 3D callout styles

MCOSMOS V5.4 introduces additional automation capability with digital I/O and fieldbus communication for integrating robots, signal lights and other external systems. The software is compatible with modern operating systems, including Windows 11 (Pro and Enterprise editions), and supports a wide range of CAD formats such as NX, SolidWorks, Creo, STEP and CATIA.

When accuracy matters, turn to Mitutoyo for proven performance that drives quality forward. Contact your local Mitutoyo representative or distributor to schedule a demo, consultation, or get a quote.

At Mitutoyo, precision is our profession. We are the leader in metrology instruments, solutions and support, offering more than 5,500 products, the largest and most comprehensive product portfolio of any commercial metrology provider. Mitutoyo also has the highest-performing A2LA-accredited calibration laboratories (A2LA Certificate No. 0750.01) in the nation. For more information, contact the Mitutoyo inside sales team at mitutoyo.com/contact-us/