Andersen Consulting Strengthens Cybersecurity Capabilities with Addition of BD Emerson

Andersen Consulting enters into a Collaboration Agreement with BD Emerson, a leading consulting firm specializing in cybersecurity, compliance, privacy, and technology.

BD Emerson delivers integrated consulting and hands-on execution across cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and digital transformation. The firm helps organizations scale securely, build trust, and meet complex regulatory requirements by embedding security, legal, and compliance into every layer of operations. BD Emerson supports end-to-end needs from secure software development and DevSecOps integration to privacy program development and fractional executive leadership.

“Collaborating with Andersen Consulting allows us to extend our mission of delivering proactive, business-aligned technology solutions,” said Drew Danner, managing director of BD Emerson. “We can provide clients with a fortified digital foundation that not only meets today's challenges but also anticipates future opportunities.”

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added, “In an era where digital resilience is crucial, our collaboration with BD Emerson enhances our ability to offer clients integrated solutions that combine strategic insight with technical excellence. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to helping clients succeed in a rapidly evolving technological environment.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.