Conquer Padel Awards First-Ever U.S. Padel Franchise to Industry Veterans, the Baker Family

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conquer Padel announced a landmark franchise agreement with fitness industry leaders Alex, Greg, and Robert Baker, marking the first official padel franchise awarded in the U.S. and a major milestone for the sport’s nationwide expansion.

The Baker family, who previously operated 24 successful Planet Fitness locations across the Midwest, plans to open 50 Conquer Padel clubs across the country. The first four locations are slated for the Northeast, with site selection currently underway by Conquer’s real estate team.

“This was a very easy decision for us,” said Alex Baker. “We truly believe in Conquer’s model and see it becoming the U.S. industry leader. When Greg and I met the team in Tempe, we knew right away that this was a special group of people who aligned with our values, culture and vision. It felt like family, and that’s exactly what we were looking for.”

With more than 30 million players and a club opening every 2.5 hours globally, Padel is now also surging in popularity across the U.S. with more than 350 padel courts being built across the country in 2024 alone (a 77% increase from 2023). As interest surges, Conquer is offering entrepreneurs a chance to pioneer the sport's rise in this untapped U.S. market.

“The level of sophistication Conquer brought to the table in terms of operations and technology was eye-opening for such a novel franchise,” added Greg Baker. “It solidified our view that they’re the right partner for long-term growth.”

Greg, a financial analyst by background, previously handled financial operations for the family’s Planet Fitness portfolio and most recently consulted for Vamos Padel. It was during a visit to RacquetX that Greg connected with the Conquer team, sparking the partnership.

“The Baker family fit our franchisee profile to a T,” said Barry Falcon, CEO of Conquer Franchise Group. “They’re great individuals, savvy businesspeople, have deep fitness industry experience and most importantly, they’re passionate about padel. Franchisee selection is critical to an emerging brand, and this team checks all the boxes.”

A Community-Centric Model with a Unified Vision

Conquer’s franchise approach centers on creating clubs that feel like home—vibrant, community-focused spaces that promote fitness, fun and wellness. Yet, the brand knows consistency is key. Conquer Padel has built robust systems and support to ensure every club delivers a 5-star experience, protecting its reputation as it grows.

Unlike traditional franchise models, Conquer combines robust support and operational consistency with a family-run club feel. Their approach centers on creating vibrant, community-focused spaces that promote fitness, fun and wellness. Franchisees benefit from end-to-end guidance, including site selection, club design, staffing, marketing, technology integration and ongoing operational support.

An Opportunity for First-Movers

As Conquer expands with the Bakers leading the way, Conquer Padel invites like-minded entrepreneurs to get in on the ground floor. Franchise opportunities are available for those who align with Conquer’s mission, which is to make padel a national phenomenon, one welcoming, world-class club at a time.

About Conquer Padel

The arrival of Conquer Padel marks a U.S. first: the first full padel franchise rollout nationwide, signifying a transformative moment for the sport’s American journey. Conquer Padel is an elite franchise brand founded by a dream team of experienced padel club owners, entrepreneurs, a seasoned finance professional and a successful franchising expert. Beginning with one flagship location in Tempe, Arizona, Conquer Padel is poised to expand quickly nationwide through franchising. Conquer Padel’s mission is to create dynamic, vibrant environments that promote community, health improvement, social engagement and a shared passion for padel.