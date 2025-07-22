CareAcademy and Wisconsin Assisted Living Association Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Assisted Living Workforce Development

BOSTON & MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareAcademy, the leading provider of caregiver training and compliance technology, today announced a new strategic partnership with Wisconsin Assisted Living Association (WALA), the state’s largest trade association representing assisted living professionals. This collaboration is designed to strengthen the assisted living workforce through expanded access to education and professional development opportunities.

With this partnership, WALA members will receive an exclusive 20% discount on all CareAcademy product packages. In addition, members will gain access to educational webinars, best practice resources, and workforce development programs to support assisted living operators and their care teams deliver exceptional resident experiences.

“This new partnership between CareAcademy and WALA represents the shared alignment on furthering workforce empowerment and industry advancement in an increasingly complex healthcare environment,” said Helen Adeosun, CEO and Founder of CareAcademy. “We are proud to be making a direct impact at the heart of assisted living communities in Wisconsin and committed to unlocking new possibilities for quality care and innovation in the industry.”

“WALA is thrilled to partner with CareAcademy to bring high-impact workforce training to our members,” said Michael S. Pochowski, MPPA, President and CEO of WALA. “As our industry continues to evolve, strategic partnerships like this help ensure that our caregivers and communities have the tools they need to succeed. This collaboration will play a key role in advancing our mission to strengthen Wisconsin’s assisted living industry through education and support.”

This partnership underscores both organizations’ shared vision of cultivating a thriving, knowledgeable, and empowered workforce to meet the growing demands of assisted living communities across Wisconsin.

About the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association (WALA)

The Wisconsin Assisted Living Association (WALA) is the largest trade association in Wisconsin, representing the assisted living profession. Our mission is to support assisted living communities, staff, and residents through advocacy, education, and service.

About CareAcademy

CareAcademy is a leading care enablement platform dedicated to transforming caregiver education and empowering caregivers to deliver exceptional health outcomes. By offering compliance and audit automation technology, actionable analytics, and streamlined training management of an engaging content library, CareAcademy is accelerating the world’s transition to a caregiver-centric healthcare system. Founded in 2016 and based in Boston, CareAcademy has trained more than 800,000 caregivers and is trusted by more than 2,000 home care, home health, senior living, and hospice providers nationwide. To learn more, visit www.careacademy.com.