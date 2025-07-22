1Finity and FiberLight meet AI hyperscaler demand with sustainable, high-bandwidth network solutions

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Finity, a Fujitsu company and leading provider of global network solutions, and FiberLight LLC, a leading provider of high-capacity fiber optic networks and connectivity services, today announced the deployment of the T900 Series Transponder to deliver 800G network services for FiberLight’s hyperscale data center customers.

The race to deliver AI infrastructure is on, and it demands networks that can move massive volumes of data, fast. Share

According to McKinsey, as artificial intelligence (AI) workloads escalate, global data center capacity demand is expected to nearly triple by 2030, driving the need for high-bandwidth optical network transport and higher wavelength counts over longer distances. With decades of experience building and operating high-quality, mission-critical digital infrastructure, FiberLight provides both dark fiber and high-capacity data center interconnect (DCI) architecture across several regional networks and throughout Texas, which is an epicenter of data center growth.

As one of the first network providers to deploy 1Finity’s next-generation optical platform almost five years ago, FiberLight has now deployed the award-winning T900 transponder solution. Offering the highest long-haul transport performance at the lowest cost, the T900 solution enables FiberLight to deliver seamless scalability and hyper-reliable terabit speeds for AI hyperscalers while reducing overall cost per bit per kilometer.

Moreover, as AI compute power grows, data centers also face rising energy costs. With its unique closed-loop liquid cooling technology, the T900 transponder delivers twice the cooling capacity and consumes up to 70 percent less power at 800 Gbps wavelengths, as demonstrated in a recent lab trial, for optimized energy efficiency and sustainability.

“The race to deliver AI infrastructure is on, and it demands networks that can move massive volumes of data, fast,” said Bill Major, CEO of FiberLight. “Our partnership with 1Finity and the deployment of the T900 puts us at the forefront, delivering best-in-class optical transport solutions that combine high bandwidth, scalability, and rock-solid reliability. This is about meeting demand head-on and building the most trusted, future-ready networks in the industry, without compromising on performance, scale, or cost efficiency.”

“Our continuing collaboration with FiberLight enables its top-tier hyperscale customers to meet AI data demands, reaching up to 30 percent farther in long-haul networks with 800G wavelength transmissions,” said Rod Naphan, Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Customer Success at 1Finity Inc. “In fact, our T900 transponder set the record for 1.2 Tbps per wavelength optical signal transmission in a commercial network, clearly demonstrating the high-speed, sustainable transport performance needed to support the hyperscale market, today and tomorrow.”

About 1Finity Inc.

1Finity, a Fujitsu company, is a global provider of communications networks for our connected world. We uniquely combine technological leadership and expertise in open optical and wireless networking, network automation, and applied AI/ML to design, build, operate, and maintain critical digital communications network infrastructure. Collaborating closely with ecosystem partners, we deliver transformative outcomes for service providers and network operators, and enable them to lower TCO, improve network performance, and increase energy efficiency. For more information, visit www.1Finity.com.

About FiberLight LLC

FiberLight builds and operates mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our clients' digital transformation. With approximately 20,000 route miles of fiber networks and 300,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wavelength Services, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber, and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable, and cloud providers, as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit www.fiberlight.com.

1FINITY and Fujitsu are trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. The information provided in this press release is accurate at the time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.