InEight Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status to Offer Advanced Construction Document Control Solution to Federal Agencies

InEight Document is a FedRAMP Ready document control solution for capital construction, especially suited for complex or heavily regulated projects. In this short video, see how InEight Document creates an audit-ready record of every project action taken.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InEight, a leader in construction project controls software, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Ready status. This designation, granted by the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO), validates that InEight Document software solution meets the stringent 325 security control requirements necessary for cloud services used by federal agencies.

FedRAMP Ready status represents a key step toward full FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, designed for cloud systems that process, store or transmit federal information. This represents a substantial security investment and provides robust protection for sensitive project information.

InEight Document is uniquely suited to the complexity and scale of public works and other federally funded projects in the U.S. The FedRAMP authorization of the software means firms working on such projects will have access to an important tool to ensure that projects run efficiently and securely.

“All InEight solutions, including InEight Document, allow our customers to keep their project data extremely secure while benefiting from best-in-class construction management software,” said Jake Macholtz, CEO of InEight. “We pursued FedRAMP moderate authorization to make the powerful capabilities of InEight Document available for challenging, federally funded projects. We’re gratified to have reached FedRAMP ‘Ready’ status so that we are even closer to that goal.”

By achieving FedRAMP Ready status, InEight is positioned to extend its proven capabilities to federal agencies and contractors that serve these agencies seeking a single source of truth for construction project data. InEight Document is proven to boost efficiency and reduce errors, resulting in enhanced control and certainty for even the most complex construction projects.

To learn more about how InEight Document is uniquely suited for capital construction projects for federal agencies, go to: https://ineight.com/fedramp/

About InEight

InEight is a leader in construction project controls software, empowering over 850 companies taking on challenging projects in industries including construction and engineering; transportation infrastructure; mining; water; power and renewables; and oil, gas and chemical. Uniquely suited to capital construction and other complex work, our integrated, modular software manages projects worth over $1 trillion globally, taking control of project information management, costs, schedules, contracts, and construction operations, and delivering insights with advanced analytics and AI. InEight’s solutions adapt and scale to meet the dynamic needs of modern construction, driving operational excellence and successful project outcomes. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com.

Contacts

Media Contact Information:
Whitney Wood, Marketing Director | whitney.wood@ineight.com

