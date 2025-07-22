Upshop and Inmar Intelligence Partner to Power Smarter, Faster Retail Execution Through Unified Marketing and eCommerce Fulfillment Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upshop, the pioneer in store-level operations and eCommerce fulfillment and Inmar Intelligence, a leading data-driven technology company, today announced a transformative partnership aimed at solving one of retail’s most persistent challenges: aligning personalized marketing with reliable, real-time product availability. This integration brings together the power of Inmar’s shopper-facing platforms—retail media, promotions, loyalty, and eCommerce—with Upshop’s industry-leading capabilities in order management, inventory, and fulfillment to help retailers deliver on the promises they make.

Unlocking End-to-End Store Intelligence and Execution

By combining Inmar’s advanced promotional intelligence with Upshop’s last-mile execution technology, the partnership enables retailers to synchronize demand generation with store-level fulfillment like never before. This powerful collaboration ensures that digital promotions lead to real product availability at the shelf, creating a seamless experience across marketing and operations.

“Upshop is built to ensure that retailers are maximizing every bit of their operational capacity—connecting the dots across labor, inventory, and logistics—to deliver a frictionless eCommerce experience for shoppers and store associates alike,” said Chris Renda, Chief Revenue Officer at Upshop. “By integrating with Inmar, we’re empowering teams to execute on shopper expectations with confidence, accuracy, and speed.”

“The unpredictability of supply chains at the moment is creating inventory challenges for retailers and brands of all sizes,” said Rob Weisberg, EVP & President, Martech at Inmar Intelligence. “This partnership represents the convergence of marketing and operations, finally giving retailers the ability to align demand generation with inventory execution in real-time. Not only is this a boon for stores but for their shoppers as well, creating more opportunities to build trust and deliver on products promised.”

Proven Cost Savings and Operational Efficiency

Retailers already leveraging Upshop’s eCommerce order management and fulfillment platform are realizing major labor and operational savings. One national grocer reported over $14 million in annual labor savings, alongside reduced substitutions and increased basket sizes—driven by Upshop’s optimized pick-paths, smart substitution workflows, and real-time customer communication tools.

Through its hub-and-spoke model, advanced logistics capabilities, and real-time associate performance tracking, Upshop allows grocers to manage complex multi-channel order fulfillment with unmatched accuracy and speed. This includes full support for curbside pickup, delivery orchestration, and integration with major last-mile providers.

Real-Time Personalization and Measurable ROI

Inmar’s marketing technology allows retailers to deliver highly targeted, data-driven campaigns through channels like retail media, social, and loyalty platforms. When paired with Upshop’s intelligent fulfillment tools, these promotions translate directly into in-store action—reducing out-of-stocks, overstocks, and fulfillment gaps. Some recent regional campaigns driven by this ecosystem achieved 250% increases in promotional downloads and 50% more new shopper sign-ups.

Together, Inmar and Upshop deliver a closed-loop, analytics-driven framework that connects shopper behavior with store performance, giving retail IT and operations leaders holistic visibility across marketing, inventory, labor, and profitability.

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers’ lives. As a trusted partner to brands and retailers for over 40 years, we design, build, and operate reliable, dynamic, and personalized media and incentive solutions that create greater efficiencies and unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces, helping shoppers save billions. Inmar leads in powering media, including retail media and influencer marketing, by seamlessly integrating first-party data into personalized campaigns. Our collaborative technology enables retailers and advertisers to drive authentic engagement and measurable retail outcomes, transforming traditional marketing efforts into powerful revenue-driving strategies. For more information about Inmar Intelligence, visit inmar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Upshop

Upshop is the leading provider of AI-powered retail operations software, helping grocers and convenience stores sell more and waste less through a unified platform that synchronizes forecasting, ordering, production, and inventory across the store. From Fresh to Center Store, DSD to eCommerce, Upshop empowers better decisions, faster actions, and more connected teams—improving labor efficiency, reducing shrink, and driving profitability.

With over 450 retailers and 50,000+ stores globally relying on Upshop to manage mission-critical operations, the impact is evident: In fact, one national grocer utilizing eCommerce order management and fulfillment functionality reported over $14 million in annual savings, in addition to increased basket sizes when using conversational commerce.

To learn more about the Total Store Operations Experience, visit https://upshop.com/, and watch customer testimonials at Upshop Total Store Operations Experience - YouTube.