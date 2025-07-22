Consilio and Robin Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Next-Gen Guided AI Contract Analysis

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consilio, the global leader in legal technology solutions and enterprise legal services, today announced a strategic, multi-year partnership with Robin, a legal intelligence platform. The partnership unlocks a new era of Guided AI Contract Analysis by launching three new services to help corporate legal teams review, analyze, and migrate contracts with greater speed and accuracy.

Legal teams are under pressure to manage risk and accelerate commercial deals. However, critical information is often buried in thousands of contracts, and manual review is slow, expensive, and inconsistent. This innovative partnership combines Robin’s powerful contract analysis models with the deep experience of Consilio’s legal engineers and Lawyers On Demand to solve this challenge.

“Our clients need more than just raw AI; they need reliable, trusted outcomes that deliver the highest-quality insights,” said Alistair Maiden, Senior Vice President at Consilio.

Shamus Flower, Executive Vice President at Consilio, added: “Our partnership with Robin embeds powerful AI into our core services, overseen directly by our experts, giving legal teams both speed and confidence in their contract data.”

Guided AI Contract Analysis includes a "human guided" approach to ensure that AI-powered insights are reliable and ready for enterprise use. The new services include:

Guided AI Contract Diligence: Accelerates M&A due diligence through AI-driven contract data extraction to allow lawyers to quickly identify critical risks across large data volumes, dramatically reducing timelines and costs while ensuring accuracy and consistency.

Accelerates M&A due diligence through AI-driven contract data extraction to allow lawyers to quickly identify critical risks across large data volumes, dramatically reducing timelines and costs while ensuring accuracy and consistency. Guided AI Contract Intelligence: Transforms static contract portfolios into strategic assets by extracting and analyzing key clauses and data, enabling clients to make informed decisions, respond swiftly to regulatory and supply chain challenges, and unlock previously inaccessible contract insights.

Transforms static contract portfolios into strategic assets by extracting and analyzing key clauses and data, enabling clients to make informed decisions, respond swiftly to regulatory and supply chain challenges, and unlock previously inaccessible contract insights. Guided AI Contract Migration: Automates the secure transfer of contract data between systems, ensuring data integrity and operational continuity while minimizing manual effort and accelerating complex migrations with greater accuracy.

"This partnership represents a major step forward in making legal AI truly usable at scale,” said Richard Robinson, Robin CEO and Founder. “AI can deliver huge efficiencies, but only when combined with the right expertise. By integrating our models with Consilio, we are providing legal teams a smarter, faster way to unlock and act on the data buried in their contracts – and to do so with the utmost confidence.”

To learn more about the new offerings following this partnership, please visit: www.consilio.com/resource/consilio-and-robin-announce-strategic-partnership-to-accelerate-next-gen-guided-ai-contract-analysis

About Consilio: Consilio is the global leader in eDiscovery, document review, and legal advisory services. Our services include the Consilio Complete suite of enterprise solutions. We empower multinational firms and corporations using innovative software, cost-effective managed services, and deep legal and regulatory expertise.

About Robin: Robin is a legal intelligence platform that helps businesses use AI to move beyond manual legal work. Its proprietary AI models, developed in partnership with leading labs like Anthropic, revolutionize contract editing and data extraction for some of the world’s largest companies.